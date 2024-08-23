Will Voters Agree to Max Out School Property Taxes Amid Budget Crisis?

Yep, it happened – Austin ISD’s board of trustees signed off on the long-discussed voter approval tax rate election on Monday evening. Known by its acronym, VATRE, the proposal is a request to Austin citizens to raise their property taxes an average of about $35 a month. The board voted 8-1 to place the VATRE as a proposition on the November ballot.

The board began considering the VATRE last spring as a partial solution to the district’s budget deficit, which has zoomed to $99 million for the current school year. By May, the trustees were discussing a disturbing element of the proposal – that because of the state’s complicated school funding mechanism, only about $40 million of the $170 million in new taxes would stay in the district. The rest would go to the state of Texas, possibly for use on the Republicans’ border wall and outrages against the transgender community and women seeking health care. It could even, if Greg Abbott’s school voucher scheme is approved in the upcoming legislative session, go to private religious schools that teach far-right dogma.

The unfortunate reality that not all VATRE taxes will go to AISD has been denounced by some trustees, particularly Kevin Foster. Others have acknowledged the VATRE’s downside but insisted that it’s necessary. District officials have consistently, patiently, quietly continued to request its approval.

All of that was on display one last time in discussions before Monday’s vote, which kicked off with Foster signaling his intention to vote no. “We are in an abusive relationship with the state,” he said, “and when you are in an abusive relationship, at some point you have to say no.”

“We are in an abusive relationship with the state,” he said, “and when you are in an abusive relationship, at some point you have to say no.” – Austin ISD Trustee Kevin Foster

Every member of the board went on to offer comments. Lynn Boswell said she would vote to approve the proposal for the same reason that Foster was opposed – because Texas Republicans are starving public education and it is necessary to do whatever is possible to support our schools. David Kauffman emphasized that the community will now decide. “I personally am in favor of the tax rate increase,” he said, “but what we’re voting for today is an election to allow our voters in Austin to make that decision.”

Noelita Lugo agreed that the district is in an abusive relationship with the state: “And as a child who grew up in a family where there was abuse, my mom did what she had to do to keep us protected. So, much like Trustee Boswell, I’m also voting tonight in favor of calling for an election.” Kathryn Whitley Chu followed, saying she has faith the community will vote yes.

Andrew Gonzales, who rarely speaks at board meetings, echoed the subtle contempt voiced by previous speakers. “I am shocked by the way that the people that lead us are treating us,” he said. “They’re willing to give away, at this point, billions to a voucher scheme that has no evidence of working anywhere in the country. It is disgusting. Shame on them, truly.”

After trustees Ofelia Zapata and Candace Hunter declared their support for the VATRE, Arati Singh, the board president, closed the discussion. “If I felt voting no on this would make any difference at the state level, then maybe I would vote no,” she said. “But it’s not going to make a difference.” Singh noted that the $40 million that could be raised by the VATRE would provide $550 more for each district student, and reminded listeners that AISD is working hard to cut its budget.

“I want to make crystal clear that our administration and board are committed, absolutely committed, to making cuts as well,” she said. “We’re not going to just continue business as usual and expect taxpayers to lift all the burden. In fact, for every dollar that we would bring in with this VATRE, we’re actually committing to cutting at least $2.”

In a press release after the vote, Superintendent Matias Segura said the contemplated cuts will amount to 10% of the district’s current budget and be unveiled in October. Now, with the board’s hand wringing over the VATRE in the rearview mirror, all eyes will turn to that budget cutting process.