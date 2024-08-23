The Final Boss of Civic Engagement: Join a City Board or Commission

Fancy yourself a future politico? An unabashed policy wonk? Or simply passionate about a single issue and want to influence City Council about it? The most direct way to make your voice heard in local politics is to join a city board, commission, task force, or intergovernmental body – and Austin has over 70 to choose from.

These groups rely on volunteers from the community. They are appointed by Council members and the mayor, and they make important recommendations to Council. Council members are swamped with hundreds of issues demanding their attention, and so are their dedicated staffers – so your job on a commission is to translate the views and concerns of community members into legible policy advice for our elected representatives.

The Animal Advisory Commission, for example, has drawn attention in recent years to the overcrowding crisis – and the policy decisions that led to it – at the city’s animal shelter. Their vote of no confidence in the Austin Animal Center’s director led to a city audit that revealed where exactly the issues lie and specific recommendations for changes that AAC has since implemented. The Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force is planning for the next 100 years of Austin’s drinking water, an increasingly important task amid extended drought conditions.

The Planning Commission’s input is so integral to housing discussions that Council held the first-ever joint PC and Council hearing on sweeping Land Development Code reforms last October. Planning Commissioner Awais Azhar won a Best of Austin award from the Chronicle this year for his work on improving the HOME housing policy reforms. Planning Commission is one of the most time-consuming groups – meeting once a week for 4+ hours – and it’s demanding, due to the high learning curve for the city’s arcane and antiquated Land Development Code. Other commissions, however, like the Airport Advisory Commission, only meet once a month for about two hours. Some, like the Environmental Commission, strike a happy balance, with twice-monthly meetings at 6pm, so you could still make it after class or work.

Still, these are unpaid positions, often taking place during the workday, and have historically been dominated by wealthy and white retirees with time to spare. That means it’s even more important to include younger and more diverse perspectives on these issues. Whether your passion is putting on events for the Austin Asian American community, keeping electric bills low, improving the quality of LGBTQ+ life, or urban forestry, there is a board or commission spot for you.

Apply here: tinyurl.com/BoardnCommish