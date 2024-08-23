News

The Final Boss of Civic Engagement: Join a City Board or Commission

Volunteers influence city policy

By Lina Fisher, Fri., Aug. 23, 2024


Art by Zeke Barbaro / Getty Images

Fancy yourself a future politico? An unabashed policy wonk? Or simply passionate about a single issue and want to influence City Council about it? The most direct way to make your voice heard in local politics is to join a city board, commission, task force, or intergovernmental body – and Austin has over 70 to choose from.

These groups rely on volunteers from the community. They are appointed by Council members and the mayor, and they make important recommendations to Council. Council members are swamped with hundreds of issues demanding their attention, and so are their dedicated staffers – so your job on a commission is to translate the views and concerns of community members into legible policy advice for our elected representatives.

The Animal Advisory Commission, for example, has drawn attention in recent years to the overcrowding crisis – and the policy decisions that led to it – at the city’s animal shelter. Their vote of no confidence in the Austin Animal Center’s director led to a city audit that revealed where exactly the issues lie and specific recommendations for changes that AAC has since implemented. The Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force is planning for the next 100 years of Austin’s drinking water, an increasingly important task amid extended drought conditions.


The Planning Commission’s input is so integral to housing discussions that Council held the first-ever joint PC and Council hearing on sweeping Land Development Code reforms last October. Planning Commissioner Awais Azhar won a Best of Austin award from the Chronicle this year for his work on improving the HOME housing policy reforms. Planning Commission is one of the most time-consuming groups – meeting once a week for 4+ hours – and it’s demanding, due to the high learning curve for the city’s arcane and antiquated Land Development Code. Other commissions, however, like the Airport Advisory Commission, only meet once a month for about two hours. Some, like the Environmental Commission, strike a happy balance, with twice-monthly meetings at 6pm, so you could still make it after class or work.

Still, these are unpaid positions, often taking place during the workday, and have historically been dominated by wealthy and white retirees with time to spare. That means it’s even more important to include younger and more diverse perspectives on these issues. Whether your passion is putting on events for the Austin Asian American community, keeping electric bills low, improving the quality of LGBTQ+ life, or urban forestry, there is a board or commission spot for you.

Apply here: tinyurl.com/BoardnCommish

Got something to say on the subject? Send a letter to the editor.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
PBR Gambler Days
Moody Center
The Breakfast Club and 10 Things I Hate About You at Paramount Theatre
Melissa Carper (performance and record signing) at Waterloo Records
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Hot Summer Nights 2024
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  