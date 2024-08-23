News

Austin Drag King and Queen Take On Local LGBTQ Policy Work

Nobody had to drag them into it

By Brant Bingamon, Fri., Aug. 23, 2024


Art by Zeke Barbaro / Getty Images

Often, the people working on local government boards and commissions are there because they were recruited by others already doing the work. That wasn’t the case for Alexander Anderson, who as Alexander the Great is one of Austin’s most successful drag artists.

“It was 2020, the COVID pandemic, and everything was shut down,” Alexander said. “I was a full-time performer at the time, so I was completely out of work. I had just all this time on my hands and that’s when I learned about the LGBTQIA+ Commission. I thought, 'Oh, this is something that I can do directly to represent my community and I don’t need to be an attorney or have a degree in government.’”

The commission Alexander became interested in is the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Quality of Life Advisory Commission. It’s one of about 30 boards and commissions in Austin that allow citizens to directly participate in city government by making recommendations on public policy. The commission was established in 2017 as a group of 15 advisers to City Council (three of the positions are currently vacant, and you can apply online). The members are nominated by Council or the commissions and serve two-year or four-year terms.


Alexander the Great performs virtually in 2021 (Photo via Twitch / Design by Zeke Barbaro)


Alexander joined the commission in March. “We’re not city employees, we’re not paid, it’s 100% volunteer, so it’s basically the lowest of low stakes,” he said. “We meet on the second Monday each month in the Permitting and Development Center off of Airport Boulevard. The meetings are broadcast and the public can join virtually; they can also attend physically. And we always start the meetings with hearing from the public, so if there’s anything the public wants to bring to us they can absolutely do that.”

The commission’s most high-profile work to date was helping craft the language of a resolution passed in May that directs the Austin Police Department to deprioritize enforcement of Senate Bill 14, the state law passed by Republicans in 2023 banning life-saving medical treatment for trans children.

“If you’re the parent of a 17-year-old trans child who leaves the state to access puberty blockers or something like that, it would deprioritize taking action against someone who’s just trying to exist, live their lives, support their kid,” Alexander explained. “Basically, it says the police department has to go and arrest all the people who’ve stolen bicycles before they come for the transgender community, and parents of trans kids, and doctors of trans patients.”

Alexander’s colleague, Brigitte Bandit – the city’s highest-profile queen, in part because of her LGBTQIA+ advocacy in the Capitol, courtroom, and media – was part of the working group that wrote the resolution. “They invited me to be a part of it so I could see exactly how the commission works,” Bandit said. “I think that’s how they do it – they try to make you a part of a working group, or at least get you involved on some level, so you understand a little bit more about how these kinds of things work. But it makes sense for me to be involved because I’m constantly within the community doing shows, so I hear things and I know things and I think people feel comfortable coming up to me about stuff.”


That’s your commissioner, Brigitte Bandit (Photo by John Anderson / Design by Zeke Barbaro)

After her help on the working group, Bandit was invited to become a member of the commission. She has attended two meetings so far and recently joined Alexander in organizing a town hall to explore the creation of an LGBTQIA+ community center in Austin. Having two of the most articulate voices in the scene speak about the idea at their weekly performances boosted attendance at the event.

“People are thinking that they’re seeing a drag show – which they are – but also now they’re gonna hear how they can get involved in local government,” Alexander said of his weekly shows. “Me being able to share the information, and Brigitte being able to share it, we had just such a big turnout. Maybe 60-70 people attended on a Monday night, which is really, really cool, just to see the community show up.”

Alexander hopes to increase participation more in the next two years. “It’s much easier than you think to get involved in local government. It can seem intimidating, but literally anyone can do it. I get paid to put on makeup and dance around in sparkly costumes. Like, if I can do it, anyone can do it, and especially if you care about what happens in our local community, and the future of our community, then absolutely step up to the plate.”

