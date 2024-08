Bruce Mills, the top executive at City Hall overseeing Austin’s public safety departments, is on his way out, ending an “interim” assistant city manager stint that was only meant to last about six months but stretched out to nearly 18 months. His last day at the city is set for Aug. 23.

Mills, who worked his way up the chain of command at the Austin Police Department before retiring as an assistant chief in 2000, was one of the first key hires made by interim City Manager Jesús Garza in March 2023. As a trusted police leader in the eyes of Garza (remember: Garza served as Austin’s city manager from 1994-2002), Mills became a close adviser to the interim city manager on public safety issues. (A city spokesperson says City Manager T.C. Broadnax has not decided who will fill Mills’ role, though some City Hall insiders point to Jon Fortune, whom Broadnax recruited from Dallas to serve as his deputy city manager. In Dallas, Fortune worked as the ACM over public safety.)

Mills has handled some highly contentious issues during his 18-month tenure: a shortage of 911 call takers that resulted in long wait times for Austinites in need of emergency help; an increasingly fraught relationship between APD, City Hall, and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office that necessitated tense liaisons between Garza, Mills, and other top city leaders; the ongoing struggle to implement the voter-approved Austin Police Oversight Act; and the city issuing a court-ordered apology to survivors of sexual assault for years of mishandling those types of cases (years, it should be noted, that occurred after Mills left APD).

“It’s been a fun time, but I’m ready to move on.” – Bruce Mills

Many City Council members came to respect Mills’ expertise, communicative management, and his straight talk delivered with a twang. Justice advocates – leery of someone who spent their entire career in law enforcement – saw Mills more as a roadblock to their goals, particularly when it came to implementing the system of civilian police oversight envisioned by the Oversight Act. Mills’ effort to install disgraced former APD Chief Art Acevedo as the sole assistant city manager over the police department was not well-received and will go down as a blemish on Mills’ otherwise respected City Hall record.

When Mills was named interim assistant city manager, the highest-priority public safety issue – from the city’s perspective, at least – was securing a long-term labor agreement with the Austin Police Association. In the weeks before Garza was appointed interim city manager, talks between the city and APA ground to a halt, ultimately resulting in the association completely walking away from contract negotiations.

Now, it appears that the goal of making a deal might finally be achieved, as the city and APA appear to be closing in on a negotiated contract. Whether or not that happens, or what ramifications it may bring for the city’s budget or police oversight system, it won’t be Mills’ problem any longer.

Next up for the twice-retired City Hall/APD executive? A trip to the East Coast with his wife in their motor home to watch the leaves change.