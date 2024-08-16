Headlines / Quote of the Week

Tesla Sued Over Austin Death: A lawsuit filed last Tuesday in Travis County claims that the company, which has received nearly $3 billion in government subsidies, is at fault for the death of electrician Victor Gomez in Austin. The Gomez family’s attorneys say he was working on construction at the Gigafactory in southeast Travis County when he was fatally electrocuted, KXAN reports. The family says Tesla should have warned Gomez of the dangerous conditions.

Croissant Time: One of Austin’s best pastry chefs is opening her first bakery, the Statesman reports. Amanda Rockman has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants, starred in Top Chef: Just Desserts, and guided the pastry program for New Waterloo Hospitality for nine years. The restaurant, Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop, will serve artisan croissants, focaccia sandwiches, bagels, cookies, and cakes.

We’re So Good at Stuff: KUT proclaims everything’s bigger in Texas, including our Olympic medal count. The 2024 Paris Olympics wrapped up Sunday, with Team USA winning 126 medals. Athletes from Texas earned 53 medals this Olympics, roughly the same as Australia. If UT-Austin competed as its own country, it would’ve placed 16th overall and 14th place for gold medals. That’s slay.

OBs Invited to New Mexico: An open letter from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ran as a full page ad in the Austin American-Statesman this week, speaking directly to Texas doctors and particularly those practicing reproductive medicine. “You took your oath with patients – not politicians – in mind,” the letter reads. “Come to New Mexico where you are free to provide.”

Delaying Abortion Care: In a state where women’s medical treatment is a dumpster fire, a lawsuit emerges – two Texas women say hospitals denied them timely treatment for emergency pregnancy conditions due to the state’s abortion ban. They say this delay violated federal law, which requires emergency treatment to stabilize any patient even if they are unable to pay for care. One of the hospitals is local – Ascension Seton Williamson.

Tracking Migrants: Speaking of busted hospital practices in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order last week that requires hospitals in the state to collect information on the immigration status of patients, The Texas Tribune reports. “Due to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ open border policies, Texas has had to foot the bill for medical costs for individuals illegally in the state,” Abbott said in a statement.

Aquarium Umm?: The long-beleaguered Austin Aquarium is again facing calls to close following an executive resignation at the aquarium’s parent company, KUT reports. The aquarium has been investigated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the USDA, and PETA, and it’s been the subject of multiple lawsuits.

Death in Custody: Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man from Pflugerville, died in custody in March 2019 after being pursued because he allegedly failed to dim his headlights for oncoming traffic. Now, former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and current county employee Jason Nassour are on trial, accused of hiding and destroying evidence related to Ambler’s death, KUT reports. This isn’t the first legal dispute over Ambler’s death: a jury found two deputies involved not guilty of manslaughter, and the county has paid a $5 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit.

So Rash of You To Ban Guns Post-Shooting: The State Fair of Texas is getting heat from the heat-packin’ NRA and Republican lawmakers over the decision to ban firearms after a shooting at the fair last year injured three people, KUT reports. Seems kind of reasonable, but the NRA said in a letter that the decision “raises serious questions about the legality of firearm prohibitions on government property.”

RFK Will Be OK: The Office of the Texas Secretary of State sent a letter to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirming that his name will appear on Texas ballots for the 2024 general election as an independent candidate. State law requires an independent candidate for president to submit a petition with 113,151 signatures from Texans who are both registered to vote and did not vote in the March primary elections. Kennedy got more than enough.

Snowy, Rocky Raccoon: Apparently you have better odds of being struck by lightning than spotting an albino raccoon, but one of these pale dudes was discovered in College Station this week. He was digging through the trash, as you do. The Statesman has photos and they’re kind of creepy.

Decriminalizing Weed in Lockhart: Social justice advocates Mano Amiga have worked with Ground Game Texas in recent weeks collecting signatures from Lockhart citizens to place a proposition decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana on the November ballot. The signatures are verified but the groups recently learned that Lockhart’s city staff intend to break the proposal up into 13 different propositions. Ground Game’s Mike Siegel described the action as “anti-democratic and illegal.” Mano Amiga’s Elle Cross believes the move is meant to confuse voters, saying, “We must fight back against any attempt to undermine our collective voice.”

That’s the TEA: The A through F grades that the state education agency gives to Texas schools have serious consequences: Poor grades can lead to school closures, or school board takeovers from the state. The state wants to change the rating system, but a Travis County judge has temporarily blocked the Texas Education Agency from releasing its scores for the 2023-24 school year, the Statesman reports. The school districts that sued argue the new system isn’t fair.

Chipping In For Children: This election, Travis County is asking voters to approve a property tax rate increase to expand affordable child care. If approved, the average Travis County homeowner could pay a little more than $10 per month, generating roughly $75 million to invest in child care centers, particularly those that are set to lose federal pandemic-related funding in 2026.

Peter Pan Delays Growing Up: After concerns that the beloved Austin business would close in September, KUT reports that Peter Pan Mini Golf has received another six-month lease extension. The owner hopes to sign a multiyear lease next.

Quote of the Week

“Let me be perfectly queer.”

– The Paramount Theatre’s marquee during the Austin Pride Parade