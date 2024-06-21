Headlines / Quote of the Week

Project Connect Trial Delayed Again: The trial in the lawsuit that could kill Project Connect’s funding source was delayed at the last minute Monday following an appeal filed by Texas A.G. Ken Paxton. The lawsuit centers around whether or not the Austin Transit Partnership, the local governmental entity created to oversee implementation of the multibillion-dollar transit investment, has authority to pay off debt needed to fund transit expansion with city property taxes. The case now sits with the 3rd Court of Appeals.

APD Top Brass Decline Chief Job: None of the current top leaders at the Austin Police Department applied for the chief of police job, according to records released to the Chronicle. But 32 other individuals did, including a few who currently lead police forces around the size of APD. City Manager T.C. Broadnax will review applications and schedule interviews with finalists in late July, before a lone finalist is presented to City Council for confirmation.

Social Media Warning: The U.S. surgeon general is calling on Congress to require warning labels like on cigarette boxes on social media platforms for mental health.

Tiny Train Time: The cutie new Zilker Park mini train – called the Zilker Eagle – started up last Wednesday, KUT reports.

Round Rock Juneteenth Shooter At Large: Round Rock police continue to search for suspects responsible for a shooting at a Juneteenth festival in Round Rock Saturday night, per the Statesman.

Iffy Religious Freedom: Remember how A.G. Ken Paxton targeted a Catholic nonprofit that shelters asylum seekers in El Paso? An attorney for an Annunciation House argues that Paxton’s effort to shut them down threatens their religious freedom, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Another Big-Deal Pastor Sexually Abused A Child: In yet another example that it is Christians and not drag queens who are often the groomers of the world, Robert Morris, the founder of Gateway Church in Southlake, admitted last week that he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl, disgustingly referring to her as a “young lady.”

Seven-Year Itch: Last week, there was some movement in the nearly 7-year-old lawsuit that seeks to stop Central Health from transferring $35 million a year to UT-Austin for Dell Medical School, the Austin Bulldog reported. Plaintiffs asked Judge Amy Clark Meachum if part of the case could be resolved by an appeals court, but Meachum denied the request. It’s unclear when it will go to trial.

Alex Jones’ “Top Brain” Plan: Now that a federal judge has ordered Alex Jones’ assets to be liquidated to satisfy his billion-dollar debt to the Sandy Hook families he defamed, Jones is begging for money in a new way. Wired reports Jones is urging his loyal followers to purchase supplements such as “Rocket Rest,” “Top Brain,” and a group of products called the “Patriot Pack” from a company owned by his father.

Fleeing to Abort: Over 171,000 women traveled to other states for abortions last year, Axios reported, a doubling of the figure from the previous year. Also, the Supreme Court recently preserved access to the drug mifepristone, which is used to induce 63 percent of the abortions in the country. Mifepristone can be mailed to patients.

A Piece of Black History in Austin: A historic East Austin home held its grand reopening Saturday following the annual Juneteenth parade. The Southgate-Lewis House belonged to one of the first Black physicians in the city, who was also a prominent educator and civil rights leader, Axios reports.

DEI Ban Blocks Scholarships: More than 130 college scholarships are frozen or being modified as public universities implement the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) ban, The Dallas Morning News found. Affected scholarships include 45 at UT.

Back to the Office: UT-Austin, one of the city’s largest employers, will require “almost all” staff to work in-person ahead of the fall semester, KUT reported last week. The policy will fully take effect by Aug. 19, the week before fall classes begin. Gov. Greg Abbott was all about it, tweeting, “It’s past time to get back to work.”

Too Many Dog Days: The new Climate Projections report from UT’s Climate CoLab shows last summer’s crazy temps likely weren’t a fluke. The report found previously uncommon temperatures of over 110 degrees will be more and more common, with heat wave events (with highs above 102.5) expected to double over the next eight decades, the Austin Monitor reported.

Quote of the Week

“What a slap in the face.”

– Texas State Employees Union Board Member Anne Lewis discussing UT-Austin’s handling of mass layoffs in communications after UT’s bad year in the press