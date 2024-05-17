News

Election Information

Early Voting: Monday, May 20 - Friday, May 24; Election Day: Tuesday, May 28

Fri., May 17, 2024

Election Information

Travis County voters may vote at any “vote center” (where you see a “Vote Here/Aquí” sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within four years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit elections.traviscountytx.gov for a list of acceptable forms of ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.

Additional Election Info:

Travis County: elections.traviscountytx.gov/current-election-information/current-election or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson County: wilcotx.gov/elections or 512/943-1630

Hays County: hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-election or 512/393-7779

Where to Cast Your Vote:

See Travis County’s interactive map with the wait times at all voting locations. Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.

Got something to say on the subject? Send a letter to the editor.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Grace Sorensen, Smooth Nature, Euphonia
Parish
Lesbian Wedding
at Sahara Lounge
Nick Garza's Songwriter Get Along w/ Garrett T. Capps, Kelley Mickwee, Jonathan Terrell, Jesse Woods, Lou Lewis, Paige Plaisance, Cory Reinisch at Devil's Backbone Tavern
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Austin Psych Fest 2024 at the Far Out Lounge & Stage
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  