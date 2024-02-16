March 2024 Primary Election Endorsements for Travis County Residents

The Chronicle Editorial Board provides the following endorsements to Democrats in advance of early voting (Feb. 20 through March 1) and election day, Tuesday, March 5. We urge readers to be thorough with their ballots and cast a vote in every contest. Visit austinchronicle.com/elections for more information on the races and important voting information, as well as a shorter, poll-friendly version of these endorsements.

Note: We only issue endorsements in contested races, so if you don’t see an endorsement for a given position, that’s because a candidate is running uncontested. We have limited resources and conducted interviews in every race we could manage. In nine of these 14 races, we invited candidates to interview. Those races are noted with an asterisk. The Chronicle is not issuing endorsements in precinct chair races.

Federal Offices

President: Joe Biden

United States Senator: Roland Gutierrez *

It’s a question Texas progressives are forced to ask way too often – should we support the moderate candidate in the primary election, hoping they’ll have a better chance against a Republican in November? Or do we go with our heart and choose the person who actually mirrors our values?

This time around, the Chronicle is going with our heart. Roland Gutierrez moved us at our endorsement meeting with his bitter remembrance of seeing photographs of the 19 children and two teachers who were massacred in Uvalde, the small Southwest Texas city he represents in the state Senate.

“That moment was one of those things in life where you make a complete left turn,” Gutierrez told us. “I’ve seen what that gun can do to a child, can do to a human body. I’m a gun owner, I’ve got a lot of guns, but this gun, the AR-15, should be outlawed. We shouldn’t be selling it.”

Gutierrez said he lives on and represents 400 miles of the Texas-Mexico border and can help solve the crisis there. He noted that his opponent, Colin Allred, recently supported a resolution condemning Biden’s handling of the border, and a border bill negotiated in Washington, D.C., between Republicans and Democrats that would have been the most conservative revision of border policy in decades.

“Saying the same things Republicans say isn’t going to save the day,” Gutierrez said. “My opponent in this primary, he’d have you believe he’s a Republican whisperer and he can get all these things done. I don’t think this notion of bipartisan incrementalism is going to get us there. I don’t think placating Republicans is going to get us there.”

The problem for Gutierrez is that Beto O’Rourke challenged Ted Cruz in 2018 with the same arguments on guns and the border – and with more money and name recognition – and still lost. For those who can’t bear to watch a replay, there is the hope represented by Allred, who has won most of the endorsements in the race and is the undisputed front-runner. Like O’Rourke, he is a money-raising machine with a national profile. But some of his stances on the border, on health care, and on the Israel-Hamas war trouble us.

Gutierrez said staking out the middle won’t work for his opponent. “It’s been tried before, and it failed miserably. He won’t get within 10 points.” Gutierrez isn’t worried about fundraising if he can beat Allred, arguing money will flow into his campaign because of the nationwide hatred of Cruz.

United States Representative, District 10: Theresa Boisseau

This bizarrely shaped district consists mostly of Houston suburbs but has a long tail running into Austin. To say either candidate will face an uphill battle against Republican incumbent Michael McCaul, who took office in 2005, is an understatement. That’s not all his challengers have in common. Both are campaigning on their commitment to restore access to abortion and the importance of renewable energy. Theresa Boisseau’s experience as an educator, commitment to public schools, superior fundraising, and endorsements from local Democratic clubs give her the edge. While Keith McPhail describes his opposition to far-right power grabs as his top priority, he also emphasizes his ability to mediate in the purple district. Lefty Mike Siegel came within five points of flipping the district blue in 2018, though, so a more progressive approach might be just what’s needed.

United States Representative, District 37: Lloyd Doggett

Someday, somebody’s going to have to try to fill Lloyd Doggett’s shoes. Today is not that day.

State Offices

Railroad Commissioner: Bill Burch *

For the most confusingly named position on the ballot, the Chronicle recommends someone who can clarify things. The Railroad Commission is the state agency that regulates the oil and natural gas industry, and Bill Burch is a longtime industry veteran who worked on emergency response efforts for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

He has a focus on both improving operators’ relationship with the RRC and redoubling its regulatory enforcement, with an eye toward environmental stewardship. He prioritizes plugging abandoned wells that seep into groundwater; promotes recycling-produced water from fracking, both saving water and preventing further earthquakes in West Texas; and emphasizes the importance of fair labor practices in Texas’ biggest industry. We think he has the potential – and required chutzpah – to balance regulating oil in deep-red Texas. Katherine Culbert did not respond to the Chronicle’s interview questions.

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2: Randall “Randy” Sarosdy *

Randall “Randy” Sarosdy is a Democrat appalled by the right-wing shift of the U.S. Supreme Court. He emphasizes that if the highest court in the nation cannot be trusted to uphold our constitutional rights, it is even more important that the Supreme Court of Texas upholds the rights enshrined in our state constitution. He has closely analyzed recent oral arguments and SCOTX decisions and presents smart counterpoints. Sarosdy practiced law for 30 years in D.C. and Austin and – though he’s never been a judge – he’s spent the last 15 years teaching judges across Texas.

His opponent, DaSean Jones, presides over the 180th Criminal District Court in Harris County. Jones did not respond to our attempts to reach him for an interview but, per his campaign materials, he is a combat veteran who stands against “far-right ideologies.” Overall, Sarosdy has broader experience.

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6: Bonnie Lee Goldstein *

Bonnie Lee Goldstein has a 33-year career of criminal and civil experience as a city attorney, municipal judge, appellate judge, and prosecutor, with experience ranging from domestic violence cases to commercial litigation to land use. She currently serves on the 5th District Court of Appeals in Dallas, and in addition to her extensive qualifications, has a clear appreciation for the gravity of a judicial seat and the importance of decisions free from personal bias. Joe Pool, while uncontrived, has a concerning right-wing track record. A recently lapsed Republican, in 2017 Pool unsuccessfully sued the Trump administration in hopes of cutting off U.S. aid to Afghanistan and Pakistan. He described the nations as Islamic theocracies and argued U.S. aid amounted to improper support for Islam in violation of the First Amendment. He also expresses support for hand counting ballots.

State Representative, District 19: Dwain Handley

Up against Republican incumbent (and former nutty Austin City Council Member) Ellen Troxclair, we’ve got two underdog Democratic candidates. Neither have the kind of work experience you hope for, and neither have much money to spend against an incumbent who is swimming in cash. But Dwain Handley has clear progressive values. He says his top priority is upholding our democracy, and he also stands in support of carbon mitigation efforts and reasonable gun control, while opposing Gov. Greg Abbott’s aggressive border tactics. He also emphasizes “real religious freedom,” writing that, “some Republicans go so far as to demand that their manner of Christianity be enshrined as the official state religion. This is plainly wrong.” His opponent, Zach Vance, argues Texas needs to swing undecided voters leftward, but he isn’t campaigning on the issues.

State Representative, District 50: James Talarico

There are many reasons to be impressed by Talarico. He’s a calm, centered, plainspoken communicator. He is a former teacher and a fierce supporter of our public education system. And he was one of the first Democrats to call out the surge of Christian nationalism in the recent legislative session, focusing attention in particular on Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks, the money men behind Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton, and Greg Abbott. His opponent, Nathan Boynton, doesn’t present an enticing alternative to this successful incumbent.

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 2: Edward Smith *

When it comes to judges, direct experience matters, and Edward Smith has our recommendation. Challengers Maggie Ellis, an attorney certified in child welfare law endorsed by several Democratic clubs, and Melissa Lorber, an appellate lawyer for two decades, both seem to have passion and a good variety of experience. However, neither articulated specific concerns with Smith’s performance. Smith flipped the seat from red to blue in 2018, has established relationships with fellow justices, and has written more than 550 opinions on the court.

Though a candidate like Ellis may present a more progressive option, we recognize that opinions must be reasoned so they stand up when they reach other, more conservative courts. In dealing with some of Texas’ “bad laws,” Smith emphasizes his fairness. “I don’t think anybody wants judges campaigning on issues. We don’t want judges who are predisposed.”

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 5: Thomas Baker *

We have respected Justice Thomas Baker since he stepped up to the plate in 2018 to take on the former 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 5 Justice David Puryear. Baker won commandingly over Puryear, the incumbent and a Republican. Since, he has taken a careful, considered approach to the appellate bench.

Judge Karin Crump is a respected Civil District Court judge who has won many endorsements, but she did not convince us Baker should be replaced. Moreover, we feel she has underplayed one consequence of her possible victory – the opportunity for Gov. Greg Abbott to fill the bench she would leave vacant on the 250th District Court with an appointee of his choosing. It’s true that that appointee would likely lose to a Democrat later, but voters should be concerned about the harm Abbott’s pick could cause in the interim.

District Judge, 353rd Judicial District: Sherine Thomas *

Incumbent Madeleine Connor struck us with her candor, but judges have twice declared her a vexatious litigant (meaning she files frivolous lawsuits). That’s serious. She also described the 353rd court as chaotic to keep up with and didn’t present solutions to that problem. Sherine Thomas and Susana Castillo not only demonstrated great empathy for the people who will come before them in trying times – including custody battles – but also described promising new ideas to connect vulnerable county residents with resources. We’d like to see Castillo run for office again, but believe Thomas’ longer experience in Austin’s legal community and her connections to nonprofits make her the best-positioned candidate to create new partnerships that support people who find themselves in her courtroom.

District Attorney, 53rd Judicial District: José Garza *

Travis County voters overwhelmingly chose José Garza to serve as the Democratic Party’s nominee for district attorney in the 2020 election so he could help transform the criminal justice system. We feel he has made admirable progress on that front and deserves the party’s nomination again.

When Garza took office in 2021, prosecutors too often jailed people who would be better served by other resources. The relationship between law enforcement and survivors of sexual assault was in shambles. Creating a safer community by pursuing criminal prosecution of law enforcement officers accused of excessive use of force was practically a foreign concept.

Garza has made strides on all of these community priorities. Advocates for survivors of sexual assault say the landscape around these traumatic crimes has shifted. Garza has also helped ensure jail bookings, which can wreak havoc on the lives of the poor and mentally ill, have remained low for nonviolent offenses. And, he has honored his commitment to bring every instance of police brutality before a grand jury so that members of the Travis County community could decide if prosecution is warranted.

In 2020, Garza’s opponents warned he would cause Travis County to devolve into a lawless hellscape, but this apocalyptic vision has not materialized. Austin remains one of the safest American cities of its size. Austin’s homicide rate – which increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it did in virtually every other major American city – has begun to decrease. We’ve also seen a decrease in violent crimes more generally. Nationwide, a study of crime rates in major cities before and after progressive prosecutors took office found no evidence linking new district attorneys to rising homicide rates.

While we applaud Garza’s commitment to pursuing criminal prosecution of dangerous and violent on-duty law enforcement conduct, we don’t feel his office has always approached these cases with the careful attention and courtroom acumen they require. We hope Garza will review the investigative, legal, and political strategies he brings to bear on these cases, which require balancing community demand for law enforcement accountability against fears of persecution voiced by law enforcement.

Garza’s lone primary opponent, Jeremy Sylestine, has not offered a compelling case for why or how he would make better progress on any of these community priorities. He is an experienced prosecutor, but his campaign has leaned too heavily on the propagandistic rhetoric used by bad-faith actors to attack progressive policies. Indeed, Sylestine’s campaign has been supported, financially and strategically, by the same kind of right-wing forces that have attempted to unseat progressive prosecutors in other American cities.

County Offices

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5: Tanisa Jeffers *

This race features three hardworking and highly respected attorneys, and we like them all. But Tanisa Jeffers’ deep roots in Austin’s legal community and her compassion for economically disadvantaged Travis County residents give her the edge. Rick Olivo has been serving as the appointed judge of JP5 since October and is clearly a strong candidate with deep experience. But we’re unsure if he’ll explore every possible option to help tenants facing eviction, which is a high priority for this court. Ornela DeSeta is also a strong candidate with a bright future but has less experience than her opponents.

An asterisk (*) denotes that we invited candidates to interview.

Editor' Note Thursday, February 15, 12:00pm: A previous version of this story stated there were 16 endorsements; there are 14. The Chronicle regrets the error.