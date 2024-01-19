Headlines / Quote of the Week

News

Airport Expansion Keeps Chugging: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's Concourse B and Connector Project continues to make progress, Deputy Chief Development Officer Lyn Estabrook announced last week. The project is part of the airport's $164 million expansion of the Barbara Jordan Terminal, which is projected to be completed in 2030, the Austin Monitor reported.

And a New CEO to Oversee That Expansion: In more airport news, interim City Manager Jesús Garza has appointed another interim CEO for the airport. After former CEO Jacqueline Yaft resigned as CEO last March following a conflict of interest investigation, Jim Smith, who had served as CEO from 2000-2019, took over temporarily. Now, Ghizlane Badawi, who has worked in a variety of executive roles at AUS over the past 15 years, will take over until Council finds a permanent replacement.

Paxton Delay Tactics Denied, Again: In the latest development in the Ken Paxton legal saga, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday against Paxton's motion to end a wrongful termination lawsuit brought by three former employees. This means Paxton and three of his top aides will have to testify under oath after all, no later than February 9. Attorneys for the whistleblowers said, "We look forward to the opportunity to finally place the attorney general and the other witnesses under oath and question them about the facts in our lawsuit."

Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott (photo by World Travel & Tourism Council / CC By-SA 2.0)

Historic Black Church On the Move: A century-old Black church in South Austin is on the move, the Austin Monitor reports. On Jan. 10, the city's Historic Landmark Commission approved an application to move the wooden structure at 1711 Newton St., which has served the congregation of the St. Annie African Methodist Episcopal Church since 1915. The church was erected when the area was part of the Brackenridge freedmen's community.

Grading the Graders: The release of the Texas Education Agency's A-F accountability ratings is delayed again. In October, a Travis County judge found the TEA had violated state law in compiling the ratings, which grade the performance of schools and school districts. TEA appealed the ruling and the trial on the appeal has been postponed, the Texas Tribune reported.

Is Death a Medical Exception?: Speaking of litigation, two attorneys are asking the Texas Medical Board to clarify what qualifies as a medical exception to Texas' abortion bans after the Texas Supreme Court rejected a Texan's attempt to terminate a nonviable pregnancy.

Abbott Rakes In Campaign Cash: Gov. Greg Abbott raised over $19 million in the last six months of 2023, he announced last week. He may use it to try to defeat incumbent GOP state representatives who opposed his push for vouchers, The Dallas Morning News reported.

In Fact, the Most Ever in Campaign History: In more Abbott news, the Texas Tribune reports that Abbott's campaign has received the highest donation in Texas campaign history, a $6 million check on December 18, from billionaire Jeff Yass, the 48th-richest person in the world. His top issue is school vouchers, which Abbott tried and failed to push through the Legislature in 2023.

“Gas supply remains the Achilles heel of winter reliability, in Texas and most places.

– Energy consultant Doug Lewin in his Energy and Power newsletter this week

