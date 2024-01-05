News

March 2024 Primary Election Info

Early Voting: February 20 - March 1; Election Day: March 5

Fri., Jan. 5, 2024


Art by Zeke Barbaro / Getty Images

City Council elections are not until November, but the party primaries are just two months away, on March 5. Among Democratic contests, there will be several interesting races to follow.

U.S. Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Greg Casar, who together represent most of the Austin area, are unopposed in the primary and are virtually guaranteed to be reelected. Several Travis County offices are also up in 2024: Precincts 1 and 3 on the Commissioners Court (Jeff Travillion and Ann Howard, both of whom are unopposed) and Travis County attorney (Delia Garza, also unopposed). Controversial District Attorney José Garza is running for reelection and will face off against primary challenger Jeremy Sylestine.

Last day to register to vote: Monday, February 5

Last day to apply for ballot by mail: Friday, February 23

Additional Election Info:

Travis Co.: elections.traviscountytx.gov or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson Co.: wilcotx.gov/185/elections or 512/943-1630

Hays Co.: hayscountytx.com/elections or 512/393-7779

