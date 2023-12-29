News

Austin ISD Formalizes Changes to District Goals Demanded by State

Two score card goals are jettisoned

By Brant Bingamon, Fri., Dec. 29, 2023


Lone Star Governance prioritizes standardized tests (Photo via Getty Images)

Austin's school district is continuing to make the changes necessary to get the state of Texas off its back. At the last meeting of 2023, Austin ISD's board of trustees voted to approve a new set of districtwide goals that won't vex the Texas Education Agency.

TEA announced its intention to take over AISD's provision of struggling special education services last spring, but district leaders bargained for a less intrusive solution with TEA. Part of that deal mandates that AISD adopt a "Lone Star Governance" model for running the district, which means that the district's success will be measured through standardized test scores. LSG also provides a set of rules to organize the overarching goals of districts, known as "scorecards" in public education parlance.

“This is just a retooled scorecard for a six month period to get us from January to June.” – Austin ISD’s Jacob Reach

Before TEA came to town, Austin ISD had five major goals on its scorecard, with a group of subgoals for each. Many of them focused on improving learning for economically disadvantaged students, including Black, Hispanic, and special education kids. But TEA does not disaggregate its data on student performance; it doesn't focus on the test data of any one group. So trustees voted Dec. 14 to drop two of the five goals – those relating to improving the performance of special education students and students in grades six through eight.

Jacob Reach, chief of board services, took the trustees through a brief summary of the scorecard changes at a meeting Dec. 7. "One of the changes that I want to highlight is that there are now three goals aligned with [state law] and the LSG process," Reach said. "The goals are based off of all students ... But as a reminder this is just a retooled scorecard for a six-month period to get us from January to June." Reach explained that the goals the district jettisoned are also still included in the scorecard under a different, TEA-approved term: "constraints."

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Brant Bingamon
Texas ACLU Files Suit Over Extreme Anti-Immigrant Law SB 4
Texas ACLU Files Suit Over Extreme Anti-Immigrant Law SB 4
New Texas law usurps federal immigration authority, suit claims

Dec. 20, 2023

APD Officer Indicted for 2022 Killing of Tech Entrepreneur in South Austin
APD Officer Indicted for 2022 Killing of Tech Entrepreneur in South Austin
Daniel Sanchez faces deadly conduct count

Dec. 20, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas Education Agency, Austin ISD, Jacob Reach

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Roxy Castillo
Cap City Comedy Club
The Jigglewatts: The Sands of Crime at The Ballroom
Maywald Family Lights Display at 10505 Twilight Vista
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Parker Woodland, Black Pumas, Mamahawk, Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritualized, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  