Headlines / Quote of the Week

ACLU Fights Abbott's Immigration Bill: Gov. Greg Abbott traveled to Brownsville this week to announce his signing of several substantial and aggressive anti-immigrant bills. Senate Bill 4 – the racial profiling law set to go into effect in March – makes illegal immigration a state crime and allows for Texas law enforcement officers to make arrests without any federal authorization. Civil rights organizations, including the ACLU, have filed a lawsuit to block the bill.

APD Kills Armed Man on Sixth: Over the weekend, Austin Police Department officers killed a man holding a gun on East Sixth Street. Three bystanders were injured, with one in critical condition. Read more online.

A Library Card Knows No Bounds: You know what makes an hourlong commute into Austin a whole lot better? A free audiobook. Thanks in part to Council, residents who live in unincorporated areas outside of the city can now enjoy all the benefits of being an Austin Public Library member for free.

A Plea for Peace: Council Members Vanessa Fuentes, Zo Qadri, and José Velásquez were joined by an audience of supporters at City Hall, where they released a statement last Thursday calling for peace in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Austin Monitor reported.

No Power, Not Our Problem: A panel of judges in Houston has ruled that big power companies cannot be held liable for the Texas blackout of 2021. So, should it happen again, power companies will not be held responsible. An appeal is likely to come, KUT reported.

Killer Gets a Strange Sentence: Terry Turner has received his sentence for killing unarmed Adil Dghoughi outside San Marcos in 2021. During his 10 years of probation, Terry will spend Dghoughi's birthday and the anniversary of his death in jail. Read more online.

UT Volleyball Championship: After their win on Sunday, the Longhorns have now taken home a NCAA championship title two years in a row. The Texas Volleyball team competed against the No. 1 ranked team, Nebraska, and won at a score of 25-11.

Travis County Opposes SH 45 Gap: Travis County commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday stating their opposition to building a spur connecting I-35 to South MoPac. Commissioners worried about the historic lack of communication between Hays County and Travis County regarding the project.

New Central Health CEO: Central Health announced a new CEO Monday – Dr. Patrick Lee, a health care executive who was most recently system chairman of medicine for One Brooklyn Health in New York. Lee was chosen after a six-month national search by the Central Health Board, chaired by Ann Kitchen.

Striking Nurses Claim Retaliation: Following Ascension nurses' one-day strike and subsequent three-day lockout last week, management is investigating nurses in what National Nurses United calls "attempted retaliation for exercising their rights to advocate for patient safety." Several nurses met with management Monday, Dec. 18, to discuss potential disciplinary action.

Quote of the Week

"Reading all the kids' wish lists gives me hope for our future!"

– Buda resident Holly Place Durham, who collects her neighbors’ wish lists and returns handwritten letters from Santa with toys