News

State Trooper Deployment Targeted Black and Brown Neighborhoods with Unclear Effect on Crime

APD-DPS partnership lasted for four controversial months

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Dec. 15, 2023


DPS patrolling in July (Photo by Jana Birchum)

March 27: The spring announcement that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers would soon begin patrolling the streets of Austin was the first sign that voters had elected a mayor who would operate much differently than the previous leader – one who would be perfectly comfortable negotiating and executing backroom deals with the state's increasingly extremist Republican governor, Greg Abbott, without any input from the public or City Council. Most Council members learned of the DPS partnership with the Austin Police Department about 15 minutes before the rest of the public did.

What followed was a deployment that bore striking resemblance to the racist policing strategies that fueled the war on drugs. People living in Austin's Eastside described what were essentially police checkpoints that resulted in a concentration of arrests among the Black and Latino Austinites living in those neighborhoods. Most arrests and citations were for possession of marijuana, a criminal offense that the Austin electorate has made clear it does not want to be treated as a crime.

All the while, APD defended the partnership with shoddy data science barely refuted by Council – including the CMs representing Austin's primarily Black and Latino districts that were clamoring for relief from DPS occupation. The APD-DPS partnership finally ended in July amid troopers conducting dangerous high-speed chases and shooting people.

What followed was a deployment that bore striking resemblance to the racist policing strategies that fueled the war on drugs.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Austin Sanders
Candidate Filing in the March 2024 Primary Election Closes
Candidate Filing in the March 2024 Primary Election Closes
Here’s a look at some of the interesting 2024 races

Dec. 14, 2023

Breaking Down What the HOME Initiative’s Passing Means for Austin
Breaking Down What the HOME Initiative’s Passing Means for Austin
Council approves HOME phase one, looks ahead to phase two

Dec. 15, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas Department of Public Safety, Austin Police Department, Kirk Watson, Top 10s 2023, City Council, Greg Abbott

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Last Walt w/ Walker Lukens, Bright Light Social Hour, Shakey Graves, Jess Williamson, Kam Franklin, David Ramirez, Israel Nash, Mobley, Sarah Jaffe, Fat Tony, Vlad Holiday
Paramount Theatre
ICOSA: Upwelling
at ICOSA
Stargaze Theater Festival at Dougherty Arts Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Parker Woodland, Black Pumas, Mamahawk, Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritualized, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  