Drag Ban Defeat Was One Bright Spot in a Harrowing Year for LGBT Texans

September 26: Texas Republicans really outdid themselves this year, passing a trio of anti-LGBTQ laws, each of questionable constitutionality. There was Senate Bill 14, which bans gender affirming care for minors; House Bill 900, which bans books (including those with LGBTQ themes) from public school libraries; and SB 12, the drag ban.

SB 12 would have banned any performance in a public space, or where minors are present, from displaying a "prurient interest in sex" or "exhibition or representation" of "actual or simulated" male and female genitals "in a lewd state," along with "sexual gesticulations using accessories or prosthetics."

The Texas ACLU showed up to fight each piece of the new anti-queer legislation. In the case of SB 12, the group enlisted famed drag queen Brigitte Bandit to testify before a federal judge in August that the ban was unconstitutional, because drag is free speech. On Sept. 26, the judge agreed.

"I am ugly crying," Bandit said after the ruling. "This decision is a much-needed reminder that queer Texans belong and we deserve to be heard."