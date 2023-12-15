News

Drag Ban Defeat Was One Bright Spot in a Harrowing Year for LGBT Texans

SB 12 declared unconstitutional

By Brant Bingamon, Fri., Dec. 15, 2023


Austin drag queen Brigitte Bandit testifies against the drag ban. She later became a plaintiff in a lawsuit that successfully defeated the law. (Photo by John Anderson)

September 26: Texas Republicans really outdid themselves this year, passing a trio of anti-LGBTQ laws, each of questionable constitutionality. There was Senate Bill 14, which bans gender affirming care for minors; House Bill 900, which bans books (including those with LGBTQ themes) from public school libraries; and SB 12, the drag ban.

SB 12 would have banned any performance in a public space, or where minors are present, from displaying a "prurient interest in sex" or "exhibition or representation" of "actual or simulated" male and female genitals "in a lewd state," along with "sexual gesticulations using accessories or prosthetics."

The Texas ACLU showed up to fight each piece of the new anti-queer legislation. In the case of SB 12, the group enlisted famed drag queen Brigitte Bandit to testify before a federal judge in August that the ban was unconstitutional, because drag is free speech. On Sept. 26, the judge agreed.

"I am ugly crying," Bandit said after the ruling. "This decision is a much-needed reminder that queer Texans belong and we deserve to be heard."

“I am ugly crying. This decision is a much-needed reminder that queer Texans belong and we deserve to be heard.” – Austin drag queen and plaintiff Brigitte Bandit

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Brant Bingamon
Austin ISD Names Matias Segura Lone Finalist for Superintendent
Austin ISD Names Matias Segura Lone Finalist for Superintendent
Two standing ovations at Dec. 14 meeting

Dec. 15, 2023

Under New TEA Requirements, Austin ISD Meetings Are Flying By
Under New TEA Requirements, Austin ISD Meetings Are Flying By
50% of meeting time must be focused on student outcomes

Dec. 15, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SB 12, Brigitte Bandit, Texas ACLU, Top 10s 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Last Walt w/ Walker Lukens, Bright Light Social Hour, Shakey Graves, Jess Williamson, Kam Franklin, David Ramirez, Israel Nash, Mobley, Sarah Jaffe, Fat Tony, Vlad Holiday
Paramount Theatre
Stargaze Theater Festival at Dougherty Arts Center
ICOSA: Upwelling
at ICOSA
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Parker Woodland, Black Pumas, Mamahawk, Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritualized, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  