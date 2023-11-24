Headlines / Quote of the Week

2024 Presidential Debate in San Marcos: Officials from Texas State University announced on Monday that the school will host the first general election presidential debate on September 16, 2024. The announcement marks the first time in history that a Texas college has been selected to host a presidential debate. Efforts to coordinate and organize the debate event will be led by former graduate Jack Martin, The Texas Tribune reported.

Abbott Loves Trump: Speaking of potential presidents, this weekend, Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race while the two gave speeches at the Texas-Mexico border. Abbott ensured Trump would secure the border and "restore law and order." Trump talked about Biden's approach to the border and told Abbott, "I am going to make your job much easier," presumably referring to how easily Abbott will be able to employ tactics like saw blade-covered buoys and razor wire.

All Charged Up: KUT reported this week that Austin is leading the shift to electric vehicles in Texas, with 2.1% of registered vehicles in Travis County being battery-powered. KUT's Nathan Bernier wrote that 2% might not sound like much, but that it's actually a stark change in the city. Of those electric vehicles, half are Teslas.

Doomed to Be Deadlocked? A juror in the trial of Austin police Officer Christopher Taylor told the Statesman this week that the ultimate split was 6 not guilty, 4 guilty, and 2 undecided but that they can't see any group of 12 people coming to a unanimous decision. "I think it would be difficult because it is such a polarizing situation," the juror said. "People have their feelings on it, especially after these last three years."

27 Years of Austin Empty Bowl Project: On Sunday, the Central Texas Food Bank and Meals on Wheels celebrated their annual fundraising event – the Austin Empty Bowl Project – which covers the cost of all donated food and resources throughout the year. With the help of volunteers and local restaurants, a whopping 3,000 bowls of soup were handed out this year. If you are interested in making a donation to the Central Texas Food Bank, you can find a list of all distribution centers in Austin online!

XOXO, SpaceX: SpaceX's giant Starship rocket actually lifted off from its launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas, Nov. 18. But minutes later, it self-destructed. Whoops! This was SpaceX's second attempt to launch the biggest rocket ever, and the first one led to a lawsuit over debris raining down over environmentally sensitive areas.

Layoffs in Trucking Industry: Only five years after moving their company headquarters to Cedar Park, Hyliion industries is now expected to lay off 150 employees. The company aims to create eco-friendly commercial trucks and says they will continue financing the technology needed for their electrified powertrain model, KVUE reported.

Pollution Battle on Gulf Coast: Texas' environmental regulator, notorious for not doing a whole hell of a lot, got a bit of a reality check Monday when the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a major air pollution permit issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Tribune reported. The 17-page opinion says TCEQ "acted arbitrarily and capriciously under Texas law" when it "declined to impose certain emissions limits on a new natural gas facility."

Textbooks Rejected Over Climate Content: The Republican-controlled Texas State Board of Education rejected seven of 12 proposed science textbooks for eighth-graders Nov. 17. Why? Too much climate change. Rejected books included policy solutions or were produced by companies that have Environmental, Social, and Governance policies, the Tribune reported.

It's Raining Acorns: KXAN has nicknamed this season the Great Acorn Fall. Have you, too, felt that Austin is experiencing an abnormal abundance of dropping acorns? Experts say that high temperatures and a severe drought season are responsible for the extra droppings coming from these oak trees.

We Miss You, Monarchs: While acorns are falling more than usual, monarchs are flying less. KUT's Mose Buchele reported this year's fall monarch butterfly migration through Texas is happening later and seems to be smaller than usual. Researchers say it's all because of climate change's disruptions and drought that led to less milkweed and other flowering plants that feed monarchs.

Quote of the Week

“You have said the actual truth”

– Elon Musk, tweeting agreement with an antisemitic conspiracy theory. A growing list of companies has pulled ads on X due to its handling of antisemitic content.