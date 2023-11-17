Headlines / Quote of the Week

More Women Join Abortion Lawsuit: Seven new women have joined the ongoing lawsuit against Texas' abortion laws, making the total number of plaintiffs 22, The Texas Tribune reported. While two plaintiffs are doctors, all 20 of the patient plaintiffs say that Texas' current abortion laws have personally endangered their health and violate their constitutional rights, The Texas Tribune reported.

Child Care Centers Get a Break: City Council took action urgently after voters approved a constitutional amendment that allows cities and counties to exempt child care providers from certain property taxes. The approved resolution will allow eligible child care operators in the area to write off 100% of the taxes appraised on their properties by the city. Read more online.

Pilots Vote to Strike: Air Transport International pilots have overwhelmingly voted to strike after three years of lengthy negotiation between their union and management. Air Line Pilots Association is the largest pilot union in the world and represents more than 77,000 pilots nationally. The union said in a statement released on Tuesday that their goal is to reach an agreement that will meet the needs of all professional pilots.

To Gun or Not to Gun: The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a Texas case that will decide whether to keep guns from domestic violence offenders. The case involves a Texan who was warned after assaulting his then-girlfriend that for a two-year period it would be a federal crime for him to possess guns, but who then shot his pistol in public five times in a few months. Read more online.

Girls Program a Go?: Two local nonprofits, Measure and Hearts2Heal, proposed to county commissioners in 2021 that they use American Rescue Plan Act funding for a "proactive, evidence-based" program called to provide advocacy and mentorship for girls of color in the area. The partnership dissolved in 2022, but they're back at it now with commissioners' approval, the Austin Monitor reports.

State Rests Case Against Kaitlin Armstrong: The woman accused of a "love triangle murder" is in a tough spot. When the prosecution rested their case against Kaitlin Armstrong this week, they had presented evidence that Armstrong's car was at Moriah "Mo" Wilson's location when she was killed and that Armstrong's gun matched bullets in Wilson's body, KXAN's Brianna Hollis reported.

City Buys Salvation Army: The Salvation Army Downtown shelter was set to close earlier this year, but the city of Austin approved a $15 million purchase of it last week. It can accommodate up to 300 people. Read more online.

Winter Not-So-Wonderful Land: A recent report from the North American Electric Reliability Corp. says half of the U.S. could lack electricity during extreme cold this year, and specifically that Texas' grid is at risk of falling short.

Quote of the Week

"This legislation is white supremacy in action."

– ACLU of Texas in a tweet threatening to sue if Gov. Greg Abbott signs extreme anti-immigrant bill into law