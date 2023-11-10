Prisoner With Cancer Received Delayed Treatment, Little Family Visitation, Then Died, Family Says

People held in Texas prisons have tried for years to draw attention to the difficulties they face when trying to get treatment for cancer. Their stories rarely get media attention but they're well-known to prisoner support groups like Texas Prisons Community Advocates.

"I correspond with over 360 inmates in the prisons," Andrea Vasquez of TPCA told the Chronicle. "They are constantly asking me, 'Hey, could you call and find out why I haven't gotten my chemotherapy? Why I haven't had my mastectomy? Why I'm not getting transported for my medical appointments?' I have a book's worth of issues from the ladies at Murray, the ladies at Crain, the men at Polunsky, the men at Telford and Terrell."

“[TDCJ doesn’t] give a crap. They have no sense of urgency, even when it comes to the terminally ill. No sense of urgency whatsoever.” – Rebecca Sendejo, Tony’s sister

One of Vasquez's recent cases is the illness of David Anthony Sendejo, known to his family as Tony. He died on Oct. 7 at the age of 54 after a chaotic response from the prison system to his liver cancer. "Pardon my language but it was a major clusterfuck," Tony's sister Rebecca said of the last weeks of his life. We reached a Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson, who said she could not respond to our questions and suggested we file public information requests.

Rebecca said her brother began feeling exhausted and losing weight in April. He visited the doctor at his prison, the William G. McConnell Unit, several times as his symptoms worsened. On July 7, he was sent to a hospital in the nearby city of Beeville and diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer. The next day he was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, a teaching facility with a working hospital that serves 80% of the inmates in Texas prisons.

Rebecca said she spoke with UTMB Dr. Elena Diller, who said the hospital would request that Tony be transferred to a prison closer to Galveston and begin chemotherapy as soon as possible. "He was supposed to start chemotherapy and immunotherapy at UTMB the first week of July and I was like, 'That's a good thing, right?'" Rebecca said. "But then I got a call on July 11 and they said they're going to move him to Stiles. Once he got to Stiles, it just went downhill quickly."

According to Rebecca, Tony arrived at the Mark W. Stiles Unit, a men's prison in Beaumont, on July 13 and spent two days in a hospital bed before being transferred to general population. It took 10 days for him to see the unit doctor at Stiles. By this point, Rebecca was calling the prison every day to urge them to begin treatment, but the doctor's spokesperson would only say that it would begin within 30 days.

"They would not let me speak with a doctor, I had to speak to [his assistant] and she would relay the message. And I asked her about my brother's treatment and she said, 'If he is scheduled for that, we will take him to that.' At this point, I had to start recording my conversations because it was just lies and giving me the runaround. And I did record everything, almost every single conversation I had with them."

It took three weeks from Tony's arrival at Stiles until he was sent back to UTMB, despite messages from the hospital, which Rebecca has in her possession, emphasizing that he needed chemotherapy immediately. As Tony waited, he endured agonizing pain.

"He was in major pain every time I talked to him, to the point where he couldn't get himself up off the floor," Rebecca said. "They took him to medical on a gurney one time. Another time one of the officers told him to stop acting like a little bitch and get up off the floor. I looked up liver cancer and it's a very painful disease and he was a stage 4. And they were giving him Tylenol [No.] 3 for that pain."

When Tony finally made it back to UTMB on August 4, the doctors immediately put him on morphine, his sister said. He started chemotherapy days later. It was discontinued after a week, however, when the doctors decided it was doing more harm than good. Rebecca said she asked prison officials for a second opinion, but was told they had already received a second opinion. She asked for a second opinion from a doctor outside the prison system. She was told that is not allowed.

At that point, it was clear to the family that Tony had little time left. Rebecca enlisted the help of state Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, to ask that her brother be given a medical release so he could die at home. "That was denied because his oncologist told him he had three to five years to live," she said. "That's what my brother was told – that he had three to five years to live. So he didn't meet the criteria for that first medical release. And then the second medical release, which we asked for a week and a half before he passed, that was also denied. Basically, they said he wasn't brain-dead enough to be released. Two medical releases were denied."

As Tony became sicker, TDCJ officials denied requests from his family for visits, Rebecca said. "For some reason, before he got sick, they allowed contact visits. But when he was really sick and he was in the hospital, we weren't allowed contact visits. TDCJ would tell me he was not on the critical list. UTMB would tell me he was. And I was like, 'He's dying! We need to get in there and see him! This is when he needs us the most, this is when he should be able to have contact visits!'"

On Sept. 28, Tony was transferred from UTMB to the Charles T. Terrell Unit south of Houston. By this point he could no longer walk. After learning about the transfer from a fellow inmate – prison officials had not contacted her – Rebecca called Terrell's warden to ask for a visit, which he promised to arrange. Three days later, the warden called to tell Rebecca that Tony was being transported to an emergency room in Angleton. She spoke with a doctor who said her brother's kidneys were failing. He recommended that the family come at once.

"I said, 'OK, we're on our way. I live in Corpus Christi, my sisters and my mom live in San Antonio, we will be heading from both directions, and we'll be there soon.' We all just jumped in vehicles and took off. So we got to the hospital around midnight, walked in, and they told us, 'He isn't here.' I was like, 'What? Where's the doctor?' They were like, 'The doctor left.'"

The Angleton hospital staff told the family that Tony had been taken to UTMB, so the family drove there. When they arrived, the UTMB officials were unable to locate Tony for over an hour. Finally, they found him.

"It was 3:30 in the morning when we were able to go and see him and they gave us three hours that night," Rebecca said. "There were seven of us and we had to switch out. But that night was crazy – nobody knows where he's at. He's dying, but nobody knows where he's at. By that point, I was already used to all this craziness. It did not surprise me. It should have but it didn't."

Over the next two days, prison officials allowed the family one hour each day to spend at Tony's side, Rebecca said. "It was my three sisters and I, and my mother, and we had to split that one hour. Me and my sisters would just go in for maybe five, 10 minutes, in pairs. And we would let my mom go in by herself. On the last day before he passed, we begged and begged and begged because we knew it was close. We knew it was going to happen soon and we asked if just my mom could stay in there with him. And he was denied that. We were denied and she couldn't even be there with her son as he took his last breath."

Tony was buried on Oct. 18. Rebecca said her mother is tired and discouraged. She had hoped Tony would soon make parole so he could be her chauffeur and she could stop driving. Seeing the struggle of his last weeks has deeply saddened the family.

"I had heard stories about TDCJ and I always thought, 'No, but they have to treat them,'" Rebecca said. "'They're still human beings, they still have rights.' But no, they don't give a crap. They have no sense of urgency, even when it comes to the terminally ill. No sense of urgency whatsoever.

"And Tony, he told me, 'Don't let me die for nothing.' He said, 'You better make noise.' And I told him I would. And it's heartbreaking because I feel like I didn't do enough. So it has lit a fire, believe me, and I'm not going to stop until these policies are changed because what happened isn't right. They're still human beings. They deserve to die with dignity and that's not what happened at all."