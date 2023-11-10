Headlines / Quote of the Week

Protest at City Hall: Religious groups and students gathered at City Hall on Thursday. Organizer of the protest, Zainab Haider, said they wanted to see Mayor Kirk Watson publicly support a cease-fire and issue a statement of support for the Palestinian people as he did for the Israeli people on Oct. 8. Read more online.

Verdict in Caldwell County: Last Thursday, 67-year-old Terry Turner was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of Moroccan immigrant Adil Dghoughi. The next day, a Caldwell County jury gave Turner a 10-year suspended sentence (a mix of probation and jail time) instead of the two-to-20 years behind bars they could have handed down. Read more online.

AISD Completes Overdue Special Ed Evaluations: Austin ISD has met an important deadline as part of their state-ordered action plan to address failings in the district's special education programming. AISD Special Education leadership team said that the district has completed the over 2,000 overdue evaluations within schools, KUT reported.

Kaitlin Armstrong Murder Trial Draws National Attention: The trial for the suspected killer of Austin cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson began last week at Thurman-Blackwell courthouse. National media outlets descended on the courthouse for what is being dubbed a "love triangle" killing. Meanwhile, the trial over the fatal police shooting of Michael Ramos has been taking place only seven floors down from this courtroom, and has received no such similar attention. Read more online.

Nate Paul Catches Another Charge:Nate Paul, close personal friend of Attorney General Ken Paxton and infamous real estate investor, is now facing four new wire fraud charges from the Department of Justice. Paul is accused of having falsely represented cash reserves and the intended use of limited partners' money. The new charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison with fines of $250,000 per count.

Block on Confidential Contraception Goes to Appeals Court: A 2020 Texas lawsuit – which sought to block the federally mandated Title X program – has now reached the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Since the Title X program was blocked, Texas teens have been without access to safe contraception unless consented to by their parents. Clinics within the state are watching closely, but it is unclear when the appeals court will rule on the case, KUT reported.

The Trail Conservancy:Heidi Anderson has announced she will step down as CEO of Austin nonprofit the Trail Conservancy after seven years with them. During her time at TTC, Anderson has completed campaigns and operations for multiple projects, including the Rainey Street Trailhead, Holly Project, Butler Shores, and others. The nonprofit will begin the search for their next leader and open the position within the coming months, KXAN reported.

Keeping Kids Out of Jail: Teen misbehaves. Mom says she's taking teen's phone away. Teen throws phone at Mom, bruising her. Should that teen go to prison? District Attorney José Garza thinks not. Travis County Transformation Project, a new program implemented by the D.A.'s Office, the Austin Police Department, and a team of nonprofits, will create an alternative to jail with two primary aims: restoring peace in families and diverting children away from the legal system. The particular restorative justice model with nonsecure housing that Travis County is piloting has not been attempted in the United States before. Read more online.

South Terminal Airport Seized by City: The legal dispute over whether or not the city of Austin can take over plans for the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport came to a close on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled that Austin City Council can proceed with the billion dollar expansion project to connect the terminal to Barbara Jordan Terminal, KUT reporter Nathan Bernier reported.

University of Austin Open for Business: UATX, the unholy brainchild of Bari Weiss and others, has announced that state officials have awarded it full university status, authorizing it to accept applications for a freshman class starting in fall 2024. The founding freshmen will be awarded full scholarships for all four years of "deliberat[ing] freely, without fear of censorship or retribution."

Quote of the Week

"You and every other Democratic district attorney, [attorney general], U.S. attorney were coming after me from 15 different sides. All Democrats, all Trump haters."

– Donald Trump speaking unprompted from the stand in his fraud case