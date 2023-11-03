Headlines / Quote of the Week

ACLU Launches Abortion Advocacy Network: The ACLU of Texas announced this week that it is partnering with multiple reproductive rights organizations, including Planned Parenthood Texas Votes and Lilith Fund, to launch the Texas Abortion Advocacy Network (TAAN) this month. It's intended to mobilize and educate abortion supporters.

MetroBike Receives Millions From Feds: The Texas Department of Transportation has awarded MetroBike $11.3 million in federal money to increase its current supply of electric bicycles within parts of North and East Austin, the Austin Monitor reported.

No Quorum on Vouchers: On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott met with Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and House leaders to continue negotiations on school vouchers only days before the end of the special legislative session. While Abbott took to social media to announce that a deal had been reached, Phelan and others disagreed that any agreements had been made. Tuesday the House adjourned early due to a "lack of quorum," the Tribune reported.

Fatal Fuel Crash at Austin Airport: A city employee died Tuesday after being struck by a fuel storage vehicle while working at the Austin airport, the Statesman reported.

Lege Passes Punishing Migrant Bills: Last week the Texas House passed three harsh bills aimed at immigrants: House Bill 4, which would allow police to send migrants back that cross the border illegally, one that would increase penalties for coyotes, and one that would appropriate more than $1 billion for even more barriers.

Get Your Health Insurance!: The open enrollment period for Affordable Care Act health insurance will continue through Dec. 15. To learn about orgs that can assist in enrollment, read more online.

Paxton Back On Trial: Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal problems are not over yet, as the trial against him on securities fraud charges has been scheduled for April 15, 2024. While Paxton was acquitted by the Senate over impeachment charges this year, he was first indicted on securities fraud charges more than eight years ago. "Unlike the impeachment, this is going to be a fair trial," special prosecutor Kent Schaffer told reporters after the hearing, the Tribune reports.

Senior Resource Center or Parkland at Festival Beach?: East Austin residents, the Parks and Recreation Department, and City Council can't seem to agree on how to use the long-vacant Nash Hernandez building located near Town Lake. The building's future will be taken up at PARD's next board meeting November 27.

UAW "Stand Up Strike" Ends: On Monday General Motors reached tentative agreements with the United Auto Workers, including cost-of-living raises, to end the historic nationwide strike against the Big Three automakers. An estimated loss of $9.3 billion was reported as the overall cost of the strike, in which nearly 46,000 employees stopped working. Meanwhile, in Fremont, California, UAW has offered workers at Tesla assistance in forming a union.

Adil Dghoughi's Killer's Trial Begins: The murder trial against Terry Turner began on Monday. He's accused of killing 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant Adil Dghoughi in San Marcos as Dghoughi fled. Read more online.

UT Studies How to Make Labor Safer: Dr. Alison Cahill of Dell Medical School has launched a multicenter clinical trial with nearly 3,000 enrolled pregnant patients in an effort to investigate complications from labor inductions.

Mayor Watson Passes Out Permits to His Buds: KUT reported that Gov. Greg Abbott's deputy chief of staff, Toby Baker, requested Austin Mayor Kirk Watson "give a little nudge" in securing permits for his son's school. At the time, the charter school – Valor Education – was awaiting permits for their second campus in Austin. Valor has now broken ground on their new campus, and Baker has told the mayor, "Drinks on me!"

"Valor has their permit. Thank you for all of your help! Drinks on me at your convenience!"

– Gov. Greg Abbott staffer Toby Baker in a text to Mayor Kirk Watson, per a KUT report. See “Headlines” for more.