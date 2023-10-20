Headlines / Quote of the Week

Mike Siegel Announces City Council Campaign: On Tuesday, Mike Siegel, who has previously served as assistant city attorney, announced his candidacy for Austin City Council District 7. In Siegel's public announcement he says that his campaign is focused on "building a progressive, inclusive, and sustainable future."

Another Private Dam, Damn!: Texas' year of water battles continue as Mason County residents say construction of an illegal dam there will seriously jeopardize Austin's water supply. KXAN reports the dam owners never applied for a permit and have since been issued a violation by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for failing to do so. An investigation is ongoing, but for now locals say that this dam is infringing on a natural resource, KXAN reported.

And so it begins. The much-anticipated joint meeting of the Austin City Council and Planning Commission – to begin discussing the even-more-anticipated Land Development Code Revision – is at 2pm next Thursday, Oct. 26, at City Hall. On the table for now are three proposals: allow up to three units on all single-family lots; allow tiny homes and RVs there as well; eliminate occupancy limits for all housing units.

The Air Is Thick: Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has decided they are totally comfortable with their current standards regarding air pollution, despite officials saying it is currently high in "cancer risk." The agency's decision to keep the 17-year-old standards contributes to public distrust, per The Texas Tribune.

Leader of the PAC: The conservative Defend Texas Liberty PAC has named a new president after The Texas Tribune reported that its former head, Jonathan Strickland, was friendly with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Kidnapping, Continued: An airline in San Marcos under investigation by the California attorney general for flying migrants to Sacramento as part of a stunt by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn't faced consequences yet, though a protest this week demanded an apology. Read more online.

Reverse, Reverse!: The Texas Attorney General's Office previously informed the city of Austin that it must hand secret files on APD Officer Christopher Taylor, accused of on-duty murder, to the Chronicle. The A.G. reversed that opinion this week. Read more online.

Mourning at the Texas Capitol: Hundreds came together at the Texas Capitol on Sunday in response to the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Statesman reported. Rallyers, some in support of Israel and some in support of Palestine, said they are mourning the total loss of life. Tuesday, a Gaza hospital was struck by a missile killing hundreds, with Israel and Palestine each blaming each other. Wednesday President Joe Biden met with Israel's prime minister, said he believes Israel isn't responsible for the attack, and announced $100 million in aid for Gaza.

UT Joins Major Clean Energy Hub: The University of Texas released a statement Oct. 13 promising the university will take on a big role in support of the clean hydrogen market in an effort to expand local representation. The Department of Energy's HyVelocity Hydrogen Hub is a nonprofit research program working to advance clean hydrogen ecosystems across Texas, Louisiana, and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Quote of the Week

"I ache for him."

– Joe Biden, responding sarcastically to a reporter asking if he had a response to Jim Jordan’s failure to be chosen as House speaker