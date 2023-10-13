Travis County Needs to Double Its Emissions Reductions by 2030

In June 2020, Travis County created its first Climate Action Plan, right as the pandemic was hitting Austin. Since then, the county has reduced its emissions by improving energy efficiency in county buildings, adding electric vehicles to its fleet, and enacting one of the most ambitious remote work policies in the nation. Despite this good progress, the county has committed itself to a high standard: In 2021, it committed through ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability, a network of thousands of local and regional governments, to a collective goal of reducing global emissions by 50% by 2030. To reach that goal, ICLEI calculated that Travis County must reduce its emissions by 61% by 2030. If we don't take new action, the county is projected to reduce emissions by only 31% by then. So how can it double that amount in less than a decade?

Last week, Travis County commissioners received from the Transportation & Natural Resources Department a report on the county's current greenhouse gas emissions and initiatives to reduce them. Transportation itself is by far the biggest culprit, comprising about two-fifths of the county's total emissions, while residential and commercial electricity usage make up another two-fifths. Since 2021, the county's total carbon emissions have gone down by one-fifth, with reductions in every sector but one: Waste and wastewater emissions actually increased during that period, largely due to booming population growth and new residents setting up septic systems. However, residential energy usage still went down, thanks to Austin Energy's decarbonization programs and the city of Austin's energy-efficient building code policies. "Even though we've seen a big growth in population, the peak demand has been much more moderate and more level over time. And that's because of all these policies the city of Austin has adopted," noted Commissioner Brigid Shea.

The county has also adopted policies that have contributed to this good progress. The highest-impact strategies the county is working on are: reducing vehicle use, increasing public transportation, improving energy efficiency in buildings, and expanding recycling and compost programs. Lower-impact actions include home weatherization, regenerative agriculture, and tree planting. County staff joked that there is no silver bullet for reversing climate change, but there is silver buckshot, and no strategy is too small. For example, just from planting trees, the county sequestered approximately 750,000 metric tons of carbon: That's equivalent to 85 million gallons of gasoline, or 95,000 homes' energy usage for a year.

Federal grants will help, too: The city of Austin has just received $1 million from an Environmental Protection Agency grant to work with the county on strategies for reducing emissions. The county has applied for at least two others, and included in its fiscal year 2023-24 budget more funding for community-scale climate planning meant to complement the city's Climate Equity Plan. Collaborative regional planning on the federal level and community-scale funding will be ramping up this year.

Commissioners had questions about certain contributors to emissions that were not in the presentation, like fugitive refrigerant chemicals that come from leaky air conditioners, and about how to help low-income people access more energy-efficient appliances. In a year, TNR staff will come back with a revised version of the 2020 Climate Action Plan, which will have "significant changes," according to staff.