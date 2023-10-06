News

Headlines / Quote of the Week

Fri., Oct. 6, 2023

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo by John Anderson)
Tux
Tux (Photo via Lyft / X)

Musk Slapped With Slander Suit
Attorney Mark Bankston is suing Elon Musk for slander on behalf of a Jewish man who says he was forced to flee his home after Musk took to X to falsely identify him as a federal agent who had infiltrated a group of neo-Nazis. Mark Bankston is also known for winning a $45 million defamation case against Alex Jones just last year. Read more.

<i>Bernie</i>
Bernie

Farewell, Flo!
After an initial delay in September, officials from Austin Parks and Recreation have now decided that Flo, the 100-year-old pecan tree celebrity at Barton Springs Pool, will be removed Oct. 5. The tree is being removed from the pool due to safety risks and its diagnosis of "brittle cinder fungus." Read more.

Jonathan Mitchell
Jonathan Mitchell (Photo by Tony Perkins / Getty Images)

Good Unemployment
While it is true that Texas is tied in a ranking for the fifth-worst unemployment rate in the country, some experts believe that the rate could be a reflection of a growing population and an uptick in economic activity. An expansion of the state's workforce and a rising demand for labor have been a major contribution in the post-pandemic climate, The Texas Tribune reported.

Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Tux the Cat
Lyft users received an alert over the weekend to aid in the search for a missing cat after a rideshare driver accidentally took off with Tux. When the owner realized they had been separated he made several attempts to contact Lyft and called on Austinites to help in finding Tux. The two were reunited on Monday morning and since making his safe return, Tux has been resting and taking it easy, KXAN reported.

911, Can You Please Hold?
The Austin Police Department is aiming to make improvements to fill vacancies in their 911 dispatch center. In a memo released last week, interim APD Chief Robin Henderson informed City Council that hiring efforts have been successful, the Austin Monitor reported.

Real "Bernie" Sues Prison System
Prisoners in un-air-conditioned cells continue to suffer, but a ruling in favor of the man behind the inspiration for Richard Linklater's black comedy Bernie could set a good precedent. Bernhardt Tiede was granted 30 days in A/C. Read more.

Too Mentally Ill to Kill
After 20 years of litigation and several mental evaluations in the death row case of Scott Panetti, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled that Panetti's mental health issues are severe, and an execution would constitute cruel and unusual punishment. Read more.

Scaring Abortion Seekers
The same man who helped write the state's vigilante abortion ban Senate Bill 8 – Jonathan Mitchell – is now attempting to access lists of people who received travel money from Texas abortion funds. Fund Texas Choice tells us it's unlikely he will get the records he's asking for, but he's still a real threat as he pushes for legislation to block abortion-related travel. Read more.

"Kevin McCarthy served as speaker for approximately 27 Scaramuccis."

– Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s estranged niece

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Oktoberfest
Fredericksburg
Our Frasier Remake
at We Luv Video
Sordid Lives
at Ground Floor Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Sweeping Promises, Wilco, the Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, OSEES, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  