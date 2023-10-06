Headlines / Quote of the Week

Musk Slapped With Slander Suit

Attorney Mark Bankston is suing Elon Musk for slander on behalf of a Jewish man who says he was forced to flee his home after Musk took to X to falsely identify him as a federal agent who had infiltrated a group of neo-Nazis. Mark Bankston is also known for winning a $45 million defamation case against Alex Jones just last year. Read more.

Farewell, Flo!

After an initial delay in September, officials from Austin Parks and Recreation have now decided that Flo, the 100-year-old pecan tree celebrity at Barton Springs Pool, will be removed Oct. 5. The tree is being removed from the pool due to safety risks and its diagnosis of "brittle cinder fungus." Read more.

Good Unemployment

While it is true that Texas is tied in a ranking for the fifth-worst unemployment rate in the country, some experts believe that the rate could be a reflection of a growing population and an uptick in economic activity. An expansion of the state's workforce and a rising demand for labor have been a major contribution in the post-pandemic climate, The Texas Tribune reported.

Tux the Cat

Lyft users received an alert over the weekend to aid in the search for a missing cat after a rideshare driver accidentally took off with Tux. When the owner realized they had been separated he made several attempts to contact Lyft and called on Austinites to help in finding Tux. The two were reunited on Monday morning and since making his safe return, Tux has been resting and taking it easy, KXAN reported.

911, Can You Please Hold?

The Austin Police Department is aiming to make improvements to fill vacancies in their 911 dispatch center. In a memo released last week, interim APD Chief Robin Henderson informed City Council that hiring efforts have been successful, the Austin Monitor reported.

Real "Bernie" Sues Prison System

Prisoners in un-air-conditioned cells continue to suffer, but a ruling in favor of the man behind the inspiration for Richard Linklater's black comedy Bernie could set a good precedent. Bernhardt Tiede was granted 30 days in A/C. Read more.

Too Mentally Ill to Kill

After 20 years of litigation and several mental evaluations in the death row case of Scott Panetti, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled that Panetti's mental health issues are severe, and an execution would constitute cruel and unusual punishment. Read more.

Scaring Abortion Seekers

The same man who helped write the state's vigilante abortion ban Senate Bill 8 – Jonathan Mitchell – is now attempting to access lists of people who received travel money from Texas abortion funds. Fund Texas Choice tells us it's unlikely he will get the records he's asking for, but he's still a real threat as he pushes for legislation to block abortion-related travel. Read more.

"Kevin McCarthy served as speaker for approximately 27 Scaramuccis."

– Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s estranged niece