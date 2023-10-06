Election Day Is Right Around the Corner. Register Quick!

Another election is upon us – this one to alter our state constitution, plus maybe-or-maybe-not supply Travis County with enough money to fix some roads and buy some parkland. You've got a precious few days left to register to vote if you haven't yet, and we're here to help with everything you need to know to participate in our democracy next month.

Getting Registered

If you want to vote Nov. 7, you'll need to have been registered to vote by Oct. 10. If you're new to town, know that you don't need a Texas driver's license to register or vote in Texas. You will need to bring a valid ID when you vote, but there are lots of options and an out-of-state license will work.

We all know it's ridiculous to require people to register to vote with actual pen and paper, and yet that's still the case in Texas. You can request a printed application sent to your house at bit.ly/3zNzm4w, but since we're close to the deadline, it's probably better to print the application yourself at bit.ly/3QpZtpi and drop it off at the Travis County Tax Office at 2433 Ridgepoint Dr. You can also register to vote in person at any Travis County Tax Office (locations here: bit.ly/3BWnHmw).

If you're registered to vote in Texas but new to Travis County, you can update your address online at bit.ly/3doMs0y. If you're not sure if you're registered, you can double check by searching yourself at bit.ly/3Ag0SZF.

What’s on the Ballot?

In short: a bunch of edits to our state constitution and a bond package from the county. For nonpartisan voter guides, check out the one written by the League of Women Voters of the Austin Area at t.ly/F-WFD or Community Impact's at communityimpact.com/voter-guide. We will be announcing our endorsements before early voting begins.

Where to Cast Your Ballot

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign). The county lists early voting centers online at bit.ly/3PgOj4D.

What to Bring When You Vote

Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within four years), which must be issued by the state or U.S. government. You can also use an out-of-state license or the voter registration card you'll receive in the mail after registering – so long as you sign a form that explains why you don't have another form of ID. That form will give you multiple choices to explain your less-than-ideal identification – vague stuff like "lack of transportation" and "work schedule." For a list of ID options, check out bit.ly/3JVdlVV.

Important Dates

Last day to register to vote: Tuesday, Oct. 10

In-person early voting: Monday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Nov. 3

Last day to apply for ballot by mail: Friday, Oct. 27 (received, not postmarked)

* Editor's note Thursday, Oct. 5, 12:49pm: This story included an old address for the Travis County Tax Office. We regret the error.