Headlines / Quote of the Week

No More Cooling Centers

As fall comes with milder temperatures, the city is closing its Cooling Centers and the Misting Canopy Pilot at Republic Square. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to 944 heat-related illness calls from May to September. Austin Public Health reported 1,518 heat-related hospital visits, 70% of which were men working or exercising outside.

Yeah, That's Climate Change

Austin Energy is considering updates in keeping with its commitment to transition completely to renewable energy sources by 2030. Summer's high temperatures have placed added pressure on local energy supply and will have to become a considerable factor for future projects, the Austin Monitor reported.

Live Music Money

A recent online survey confirmed negative feedback on the Live Music Fund's application process in which many survey-takers described it as benefiting concert promoters more than it helped working musicians. The Music Commission says they will use this feedback to evaluate the direction of future grant money, the Austin Monitor reported.

Mental Health Pause

Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison announced on Monday that she will be taking a 60-day medical leave of absence for treatment of anxiety and depression, effective immediately. In her absence, District 1 staff will continue to manage ongoing projects. Read more.

Abortion Ban Back in Full Swing

A ruling that temporarily granted abortions during complicated pregnancies has now been blocked by the attorney general. The block was successful in reinstating a full abortion ban through the use of an uncommon provision known as the supersedeas rule, which has been used several times in the last month to rapidly implement new state laws, The Texas Tribune reported.

Cool It, Ken

Speaking of Attorney General Ken Paxton, he cannot receive back pay for the months he was suspended from office, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar explained in a letter Tuesday. Paxton's annual salary is $153,750, and he's threatening legal action against the comptroller if he doesn't get the full amount.

This Lawsuit Just Got Bigger

Arlington and Denton ISDs voted last week to join other schools in an ongoing lawsuit against Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. KUT reports that the districts are suing over a revised accountability system that is acting retroactively and negatively impacting their performance ratings. The altered ratings will mean more F-rated schools, which means more school districts eligible to be taken over by Texas Education Agency.

Mike Miles' Pinky Promise

Mike Miles, the TEA-appointed superintendent of Houston Independent School District, spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival this past weekend. There, he set a self-imposed a deadline to improve education outcomes within the next two years. Miles was appointed by the state in June and has faced criticism for several of his decisions, including converting libraries into disciplinary centers and putting on a self-aggrandizing musical that teachers were forced to watch.

Position Open Now

Central Health has begun to accept applications for a three-year position on its board of managers. Central Health is also currently involved in a legal battle with massive hospital nonprofit Ascension Seton. Read more.

State Case for El Paso Mass Shooter Delayed, Again

The El Paso Times reported on Monday that the death penalty case against Patrick Crusius for the deadly mass shooting at an East El Paso Walmart in 2019 continues to be delayed, with the state hoping to set a trial date by 2024.

Court's (Almost) in Session

Nick Chu, former justice of the peace for Precinct 5, will be taking over the county's brand-spanking-new probate court Oct. 1. Among relatively small-potato cases, he'll also be charged with deciding when court-ordered commitments for mental health care are merited. Read more.

Preparing for Battle

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, the NFL player-turned-civil rights attorney running against Ted Cruz, came to Austin for Texas Tribune Festival this weekend and made a case for himself. Read more.

"A Republican shutdown isn't just a game. It will hurt hundreds of thousands of Texans, it will cause billions of dollars in damage to our economy. "

– U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin