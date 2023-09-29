Hays County: Teen District Clerk Drops Suit Against D.A.

The 19-year-old district clerk who tried to take out Hays County's sitting district attorney has withdrawn his challenge. Two weeks ago, Avrey Anderson sued to have D.A. Kelly Higgins removed from office, alleging the D.A. had neglected his duties. Anderson dropped his lawsuit on Sept. 22, hours after Higgins filed a response with allegations of its own.

Anderson's suit was filed under House Bill 17, the recently enacted "rogue prosecutor" law. HB 17 allows any citizen of a county to seek the removal of a D.A. who adopts a policy limiting the prosecution of any particular offense – for example, marijuana possession. The bill was passed by Repub­lic­ans who want to strip power from reformist D.A.s such as Travis County's José Garza. Higgins is in the same camp, having pledged during his 2022 campaign to lower the Hays County jail population by handling drug arrests with diversion programs.

Anderson did not seek to remove Higgins because of a policy disagreement over drug prosecutions, however. His motives were personal, he told the Chronicle last week, explaining that he agreed with Higgins' handling of minor drug busts but wanted him gone because Higgins had treated Anderson and other staff rudely.

Anderson may have withdrawn his suit because he feared he'd lose and be forced to pay Higgins' legal expenses. When a court finds that a D.A. is wrongly accused of enforcing a blanket policy, the accuser can be held financially responsible for the prosecutor's incurred legal expenses, per Texas law.

Initially, Higgins made only a brief public reply denying Anderson's allegations. Then, on Thursday, he filed the response that led Anderson to rethink his suit. In it, Higgins asserts that he has no policy regarding the prosecution of low-level drug offenses and noted that he has made no public statement promising any particular approach to such offenses since Sept. 1, when HB 17 went into effect. Higgins also dedicated time to describing Anderson's work as district clerk.

"Many within the Hays County legal community were concerned about Anderson's youth, inexperience and failure to prepare for the role of district clerk," the response reads. "Anderson addressed these concerns publicly, stating that he had 'been reading the manuals,' 'trying to get some training,' and had 'talk[ed] to the deputies that still worked in the office to get their input, feedback and thought processes.' However, after assuming office in January, Anderson terminated/replaced a number of the most experienced people in the district clerk's office and replaced them with less experienced persons."

Higgins says that Anderson has mishandled or lost court filings; failed to file grand jury indictments on time; and failed to send temporary protective orders from judges to law enforcement officials. "This failure is particularly concerning," Higgins wrote, "because it put crime victims and witnesses at risk, since law enforcement personnel were unaware that court orders were in place to prohibit criminals from having any contact or making threats to victims and witnesses."

Higgins also claims that he asked Ander­son repeatedly to address a variety of concerns but that the district clerk paid little attention. "During this time, Anderson was often observed in the courtrooms during dockets drinking tea and taking selfies," the response reads. "He was also observed by court staff twirling in a district judge's chair."

In withdrawing his suit, Anderson has asked that all proceedings in the case be dropped. Higgins is demanding that Anderson pay for the D.A.'s legal expenses. Notably, he's also asking the court to rule that any public statements he made or posted on his website prior to assuming office in January cannot be used to remove him under HB 17.