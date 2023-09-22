Headlines / Quote of the Week

Music, Music Everywhere

City Council approved an ordinance last week that will make it easier for future music venues to open in parts of Austin that aren't just Downtown. The ordinance will loosen existing regulations that were making it harder for businesses to participate in the music economy, the Austin Monitor reported.

Tiny, Attainable Homes

City Council Member Leslie Pool continued her campaign to increase the supply of what she calls "attainable" housing in Austin with passage of a resolution that would allow more tiny homes and recreational vehicles to serve as permanent homes. Read more.

Please Enact Our Act

Four months after Austin voters approved the Austin Police Oversight Act, critical components of the law still have not been implemented. A Council resolution authored by Council Member Zo Qadri could pressure city staff to get to it. Read more.

Austin Says No to Private Dam

City Council has voted to oppose an oil executive's request for a private dam on the South Llano River, a major tributary into the Highland Lakes, which supply Austin's drinking water. Those opposed say it could set in motion more projects that encourage privatization of water and "threaten the entire in-stream ecosystem." Plus, the city is still in Stage 2 drought status. Supply from the Texas Colorado River is historically low.

YouTube Music Strikes Again

Wednesday, YouTube Music workers held the second-ever strike against Google and its contractor Cognizant. The National Labor Relations Board ruled twice that Google is a joint employer of the YouTube Music team and that Google should be at the bargaining table with Cognizant – but both companies are refusing to bargain with the union.

Banning Diversity

The Texas A&M system has released its first guidance for staff on how to implement the state's Senate Bill 17 ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. The guidance is vague, asking universities to avoid using the acronym DEI on their websites. A&M said it will no longer allow schools to consider race, sex, color, or ethnicity in hiring and won't permit training related to DEI.

Principal Arrested for Corporal Punishment

Education news ain't good this week. Out in East Texas, Overton High School Principal Jeffrey Hogg was arrested last week for one count of assault after paddling a female student. Despite the incident, the district's superintendent told The Texas Tribune that Overton schools will not be considering any changes to their current school policy, which supports corporal punishment.

Trump-Paxton Bromance

Donald Trump released a statement on Monday praising himself for his contributions that he claimed "saved" Ken Paxton from impeachment. The two have been positioned closely in policy over the years as Paxton has launched several lawsuits against the Biden administration and plans to continue similar efforts in his return to the office of attorney general, The Texas Tribune reports.

Judge Olivo Presiding

Rick Olivo wasn't expecting to be selected as the next justice of the peace for Precinct 5, running one of the busiest courts in the county. But that's the mantle he'll take on Oct. 1, as current JP5 Judge Nick Chu vacates the seat to run Travis County's brand-new second probate court. The Travis County Commissioners Court's decision to replace Chu in JP5 was a weighty one – it's a busy court, and incumbent judges tend to win elections. Read more.

CAMPO's 2050 Crystal Ball

The Capital Area Metro Planning Organization has authorized a consultant to start work on its long-range transportation plan, which will span six counties and two decades. The Austin Monitor reported that the plan, approved in 2020, will need to be finalized by May 2025 to allow for proper state and federal collaboration.

Starving Prisoners in 2023

Advocates are hearing an avalanche of reports from family members of prisoners who say that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is not properly feeding them, amid a statewide lockdown that restricts inmates to their cells nearly 24/7. Meals include peanut butter sandwiches, back to back. Read more.

"It's been nothing but backsliding."

– Equity Action’s Kathy Mitchell, commenting on how the Austin Police Oversight Act approved by voters four months ago has not been implemented. Read more.