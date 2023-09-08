Headlines / Quote of the Week

McConnell's Freeze Good for Cornyn?: Mitch McConnell, minority leader of the U.S. Senate, froze again last week. With his health and political future in question, The Texas Tribune reports that attention has turned to Sen. John Cornyn, who could take McConnell's spot.

Just Impeachy: The historic impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton started this week. Paxton pleaded not guilty on all impeachment articles. State Sen. Angela Paxton, Paxton's wife, sat in Tuesday, though she won't be able to vote.

Campaign Money Moves: Federal Judge Robert Pitman has now relaxed the timeline on which candidates can raise their campaign funds. The ruling comes on the heels of the "Death Star" bill and others like it from the most recent legislative session and will almost certainly be the subject of future appeals. Read more online.

Another City Shake-Up: On Friday, Interim City Manager Jesús Garza announced more personnel changes for multiple positions. Former Assistant City Manager Rodney Gonzales will retire in January after 17 years with the city. The newly appointed Chief of Staff Susana Carbajal begins this week.

Judges Changes: In Travis County, the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 5 runs one of our busiest courts. That seat is open, as Judge Nick Chu will soon preside over a new Probate Court. The three final candidates are Tanisa Jeffers, Rick Olivo, and Erin Shinn Sreenivasan. Read more online.

Dallas Developer Destruction: The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has started a legal petition to seize the 5,000-acre Fairfield Lake State Park east of Waco in order to block a Dallas developer from turning the park into a fancy subdivision, per The Texas Tribune.

Building on 11th: The city is moving on its plans for future development along East 11th Street. The first phase includes an open invitation for proposals from developers to address development and equity goals, the Austin Monitor reports. Top priorities are affordable housing, cultural venues, and a grocery store.

Chiefs, They Will Come and They Will Go: The Austin Monitor reported this week that we're not alone in dealing with high turnover in police leadership positions. Joseph Chacon's departure fits in with a national trend of instability in police chief positions.

Fentanyl Education: Hays County has seen one fentanyl poisoning (not death) per week in recent months. In response to those incidents and a new law requiring schools to teach about fentanyl, Hays County law enforcement and Dripping Springs ISD held a roundtable Tuesday to discuss next steps.

Harm Reduction Eviction: Texas Harm Reduction Alliance announced on social media Tuesday that their landlord has issued an eviction notice for within 30 days if they do not cease providing on-site services for drug users. Their drop-in center will be closed until they can find another space, but the mobile clinic will be set near Terrazas Branch Library, open Monday-Thursday, 12:30-4:30pm.

"[The affair] answered that 'why' question."

– Testimony of Jeff Mateer, A.G. Ken Paxton’s former second-in-command, explaining how an extramarital affair connected dots about Paxton’s strange uses of power