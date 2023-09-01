Headlines / Quote of the Week

Whistleblowers' Medicaid Warning

As many as 600,000 Texans have had their health coverage erroneously terminated in the past four months while trying to reenroll for Medicaid, according to whistleblowers at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Reps. Lloyd Doggett, Greg Casar, and others are asking the feds to force Texas to reenroll them, the Statesman reported.

Later, Law License

Fourteen attorneys are asking the Texas State Bar to strip Ken Paxton's license to practice law. Meanwhile, Paxton's billionaire supporters are mounting a naked pressure campaign to influence the Senate's upcoming vote on his impeachment. Read more online.

Creation of an Observation Station

UT-Austin has received $200 million in philanthropic gifts to increase research investments in a field station studying biodiversity and natural resources. The station's long-term monitoring will help policymakers better understand how climate change and development affect natural resources.

Firefighters Fighting for Pay

Bargaining between the Austin Firefighters Association and the city has broken down over pay raises, and the contract will now go to arbitration. Both sides presented to the arbitration panel Aug. 11, and a decision is expected in mid-September. AFA President Bob Nicks told the Statesman that other public safety departments have gotten bigger raises in recent years and that entry-level firefighters in Austin make less than those in Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, and Round Rock.

Oil Exec Named Parks Chair

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed oil executive Jeff Hildebrand to chair the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. Hildebrand is executive chairman and founder of Hilcorp Energy Co., which buys old methane-leaking oil wells from companies under ESG pressure, The Wall Street Journal reported. He is a member of All-American Wildcatters and the National Petroleum Council.

Landlords, Don't Skip A/C

Council Member Vanessa Fuentes has an item in this week's Council agenda proposing a new requirement for property owners to keep rooms air-conditioned to a temperature that is "comfortable and less than the outside temperatures." Austin already requires that existing appliances work, but not that they are included at all. This code amendment would follow Houston's requirement for residential cooling to either 80 degrees max or 20 degrees below outside temps, Community Impact reports.

Hurricane Idalia

A Category 3 hurricane missed Texas and touched down on the Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday – with 125 mph winds, Hurricane Idalia has caused evacuations and flash flooding across Florida's west coast, southern Georgia, and portions of the eastern Carolinas.

Drought Keeps Droughting

The U.S. Drought Monitor's August 22 report showed 62% of the state in severe drought conditions or worse. Most of the 12% of the state in exceptional drought status is right here in Central Texas, where swimming holes continue to dry up and cities enact water restrictions. Statewide, major reservoirs are about 70% full.

Unfair Labor Practices, Unfair Election

The National Labor Relations Board ruled in a historic decision that if a company commits unfair labor practices in the run-up to a union election, the election will be canceled and the NLRB will order the employer to recognize the union, if it has majority support. Trader Joe's United has filed the first charge applying the new policy.

Fly, Fly Away

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has broken ground on terminal expansion with West Gate Expansion project. The West Gate Expansion project will increase terminal space beyond its current gates 33 and 34, totaling an additional 84,500 gross square feet.

"We're just hoping to get down into the 90s to be a little cooler. We look forward to our customers coming back."

– Scott Amburgey, owner of Ambur Fire food truck in Round Rock, telling KXAN how heat effects restaurants