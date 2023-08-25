Headlines / Quote of the Week

I-35, Ready or Not

The Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion plan cleared its final hurdle Monday as TxDOT approved its own final Environmental Impact Statement. The $4.5 billion plans for the 8-mile stretch of I-35 between U.S. 290 East (the Manor Expressway) and U.S. 290 West (Ben White Boulevard) are detailed in around 600 pages. Read more.

Health Center at Risk of Closure

Austin's last remaining independent reproductive health care center, the Austin Women's Health Center, is at risk of closing and is soliciting donations via GoFundMe. It needs $75,000 to remain open and has raised about 10% of that goal. They have served 3,000 patients since last June, provided over 1,000 ultrasounds in early pregnancy that have identified multiple ectopic pregnancies, counseled hundreds of patients on abortion options, and a lot more. Read more.

TEA, Stop Taking Over

The Pflugerville ISD Board of Trustees voted last week to sign on to a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency over its changes to accountability ratings, which raised the threshold for an A rating from 60% to 88%. The changes will make it easier for the TEA to take over school boards, as a single campus' failed rating can lead to the removal of an elected board.

Tesla Comes to Kyle

As part of its planned $770 million expansion announced earlier this year, Tesla has acquired most of a new 1.4-million-square-foot industrial park in Kyle, Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell announced in his state of the city address Tuesday. Read more.

From Gas Station to Charging Station

The Texas Transportation Commission has approved the Texas Department of Transportation's electric vehicle infrastructure plan to build a statewide network of EV charging stations. The infrastructure will be funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Texas will receive $408 million from for this buildout.

100-Degree Fever Breaks

The triple-digit streak of 45 consecutive days ended Tuesday thanks to Tropical Storm Harold, which touched down in South Texas on Tuesday, bringing much-needed rainfall to parts of the state.

Here Comes a Historic UPS contract

On Tuesday, Teamsters voted 86.3% – the highest in the history of Teamsters at UPS – to ratify a new five-year contract that raises wages for both full- and part-time workers, creates more full-time jobs, and secures workplace protections like air conditioning. This victory comes after bargaining broke down earlier this summer, causing a threat of a nationwide UPS strike.

Del Conte Contract

The University of Texas recommended the board of regents approve a contract extension for Chris Del Conte – football coach and vice president of athletics – of around $20 million through 2030.

Drought Reaches Blue Hole

The drought has claimed another swimming hole, as Blue Hole in Wimberley is now closed for two weeks due to low water levels. Cypress Creek, which Blue Hole sits on, is currently about 2 feet below its normal level. Day passes purchased in advance will be refunded.

"The buoys are a complete failure. They don't float, they're on the Mexican side of the river, they're changing the course of the river, and they're making our largest trade partner, Mexico, unhappy with us."

– Eagle Pass resident Amerika Garcia Grewal