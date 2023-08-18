How To Navigate the Adderall Shortage

The Adderall shortage that began last October is ongoing and seems to have only gotten worse, spreading to a variety of other commonly prescribed medications for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, like Vyvanse and Concerta. For a lot of us, that means pill rationing and long stretches going without. Here's a quick survival guide to help you weather the medication drought or support someone who is. Note: I am not a medical professional, just a girl with a very loud brain who's consulted some medical professionals.

Supporting Friends Through The Shortage

Do

Give your friend space. Irritability, anxiety, and impatience are common symptoms of untreated ADHD, making it easier than usual to get overwhelmed or emotionally heightened.

Extend your sympathy. Losing access to medication that regulates mental health of any kind can be extremely destabilizing and make users feel as if they're backsliding or losing control of their life.

Educate yourself. Social biases and presumptions around ADHD are inescapable. Be an ally and fight your conditioning with the power of knowledge.

Communicate with kindness. Annoyed by your friend's interruptions or the fact that they showed up late again? Let them know using "I" instead of "you" to explain the issue. Remember that they're not being inconsiderate on purpose.

Ask how you can help. A hallmark of ADHD is that even simple tasks become insurmountable when they contain multiple steps. Help your friend finally make that dentist appointment and watch their gratitude grow right in front of your eyes.

Don't

Ask to buy your friend's medication. This is gauche under the best of circumstances, but doing it during a shortage is extra tacky.

Minimize your friend's experience. If you catch yourself on the cusp of saying something like, "Everyone's a little ADHD," or, "You're using ADHD as an excuse," refer back to "Do No. 3" above.

Criticize symptoms or expect your friend to "power through it." If you feel the urge to start a sentence with "Why can't you just..." refer back to "Don't No. 2."

Offer unsolicited advice – especially if you don't have ADHD yourself. Suggestions that work for neurotypical brains may be irrelevant to a neurodivergent one.

Be dismissive of emotional outbursts. Emotional dysregulation is another common aspect of ADHD, but intensity doesn't necessarily indicate longevity. A little time and a forgiving environment may be all your friend needs to regulate again.

Coping Untreated

Join a supportive community, whether in person (at places like APA Center) or online (there are a lot of great subreddits for this, including my go-to: r/adhdwomen).

Get some fidgets. Seriously. Giving your body something to do while your mind focuses helps keep the brain from wandering. Might I suggest the Fidget Pad?

Dabble in CBD. All the chill of weed, none of the mental fog or paranoia.

Establish a routine. This seems counterintuitive, but a routine doesn't have to be long or complicated. Just a few short, repeated daily activities can help you keep track of time while also automating certain actions and freeing up precious brain space.

Be honest. Tell people you're struggling and ask for help. You don't have to share the details of your mental health with everyone, but trusted confidantes are invaluable aides.

Shortages in the Time of Fentanyl

Under these circumstances, it may be tempting to explore less traditional avenues for filling that prescription. However, the proliferation of fentanyl-laced pills appearing on streets and in the news (see Lina Fisher's story on p.XX for overdose treatment and prevention) demands vigilance. The pill identifier on drugs.com lets users search for pills by name or imprint and includes images of each result. Always check any pills received from any source besides a licensed pharmacy; counterfeits often have misspellings, uneven edges, color variations, and other imperfections that give them away.