Headlines / Quote of the Week

Austin Amtrak: Last week, after Amtrak announced it would help build a long-planned high-speed rail route from Houston to Dallas, County Judge Andy Brown announced his official request for Austin to be included.

Distemper Times: Austin Animal Center has seen an increase in canine distemper cases since mid-July. The disease spreads through the air and that's a big problem for the overcrowded center. AAC needs 60 healthy dogs moved into foster or adoptive homes to prevent spread.

To Vape or Not to Vape: The Texas Legislature is getting tough on vapes. A new law means kids caught with a vape on an Austin ISD campus will automatically be moved to the Alternative Learning Center.

Heat Dome From Hell: The summer of 2011 was the hottest in at least 75 years. It's been the yardstick for measuring summers since. 2023 will be the new standard. A heat dome has been stuck over the city for two months.

Drought Without a Doubt: This Tuesday, Austin entered Stage 2 drought restrictions, which include lawn watering only once a week. The penalty for noncompliance – which can be reported via 311 – can be $1,000. Read more online.

Number 1 Barbecue City?:The U.S. Real Estate Witch ranked Austin first for best barbecue this week, using Yelp ratings and other metrics. San Antonio was third; Houston seventh; Dallas didn't place in the Top 10, per KUT.

Water You Doing, Dude? A top donor to Gov. Greg Abbott is trying to dam the South Llano River for his private 5-acre lake. The river flows into the Colorado River, the main drinking water source for Austin. Read more online.

Cancer Center Coming: Monday, UT-Austin announced its plans to repurpose the old Frank Erwin Center lot into a new cancer center that will create about 4,000 jobs. It's expected to open by 2030.

Vouching for Vouchers: The special House committee studying vouchers released recommendations for a voucher system last week. Austin Rep. Gina Hinojosa refused to sign the committee report, implying unconstitutional recommendations. Read more online.

Demoing Home Depot: The St. Johns neighborhood has been stuck with a mostly useless old Home Depot site for 15 years but celebrated movement this weekend toward redeveloping the site. Read more online.

Budgety-Boppidi-Boo: City Council adopted a $5.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2023-24 at their Wednesday, Aug. 16, meeting. The budget includes funds for priorities like improving staffing at the 911 call center, a mental health jail diversion pilot program, and the preservation of affordable housing.

Jacob's Dried Up Well: Jacob's Well is still running dry. A private water utility company, Aqua Texas, pumped twice as much water as it was allowed to last year out of the Trinity Aquifer that feeds Jacob's Well, per KUT.

Quote of the Week

"They have asked for water. One woman is throwing up. National guard members and DPS agents refuse to give them water or assist."

– Bob Libal, Austin justice advocate, tweeting from Eagle Pass where he saw asylum seekers stuck behind razor wire