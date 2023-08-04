Headlines / Quote of the Week

Pajama Pants Under Blazer Prevail for Now: Remember Interim City Manager Jesús Garza's plan to bring everyone back to in-person work and the protest and criticism that followed? He's delayed the return date from Oct. 1 to Jan. 1, the Austin Monitor reported.

Please Don't Impeach Me: Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawyers filed a motion this week to dismiss 19 of the 20 articles of impeachment against him, arguing that the legal rule of "prior-term doctrine" was violated. The rule says that acts committed before a public official's election to office cannot result in their removal from office. We'll see!

Eight Mad Years: Speaking of Paxton's impeachment trial, ahead of it a Texas Tribune three-part series examines the Texas Office of Attorney General and its impact on the federal courts. The series charts the evolution of the office from a mostly quiet and limited agency to a partisan force that has gathered judicial power to advance fringe conservative beliefs – both in Texas and across the country.

Green Lawns in Georgetown: In a classically suburban situation, following Georgetown's move to Stage 3 of its drought plan, officials said the city is issuing an estimated 150 citations for water restriction violations per day, Community Impact reported.

Drought, Fires, Floods, and All That: Liability insurance is one of the greatest costs faced by Austin's music venues, according to attendees of the city's music venue summit. Operators say climate change and Texas' open carry gun law are among the explanations for rising prices for insurance coverage, the Austin Monitor reported.

Power Woes: Your energy bill could go up or down a little, because participation in Austin Energy's Customer Assistance Program for low-income energy users has exceeded expectations, according to AE officials. Users in CAP will get assistance on their utility bills, paid for by a surcharge on other customers' bills. The program also provides emergency assistance to medically vulnerable, low-income Austinites.

Seven-Hour Bike Ride, Anyone?: Austin and San Antonio will soon be connected by a 110-mile hike-and-bike trail, to start at Barton Springs and end at the Blue Hole. The Great Springs Project will conserve 50,000 acres across Edwards Aquifer, KUT reported.

Another CPS Whistleblower: In a whistleblower account sent on June 24, a Child Protective Services disability specialist warned state officials that Texas' foster care system has failed youth with cognitive disabilities by casting them out when they turn 18. She says her efforts to support vulnerable youth after they turn 18 have been curbed by "extremely abusive" management staff, the Tribune reported.

Blue Moon of Austin Keep on Shinin': August 30th's rare blue supermoon will be the last for nine years and the first since 2009, so make sure to catch it! A "blue moon" is the third of four full moons in an astrological season or a second full moon in a calendar month – not the color – while a supermoon occurs when the moon is full during the closest point in its orbit.

Quote of the Week

"Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States."

– Mike Pence, responding to Donald Trump’s indictment over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election