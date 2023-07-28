Austin’s Exclusionary Housing Policies Are Getting Revolutionary Rewrites

Austin's land use rules may have more influence over who gets to live here than any other local laws. For decades, those rules have kept less-wealthy Austinites out of many of the city's central neighborhoods, and others out of Austin altogether.

But increasingly, middle- and low-income Austinites who have been excluded by those very policies are demanding new code that would make living here sustainable. And in the past three months, we've seen unprecedented progress toward that goal. The most reform-friendly Austin City Council yet has initiated major changes to Austin's Land Development Code that, just three years ago, were thought to be unachievable.

One year from now, it is plausible that Austin will have much less restrictive compatibility standards, allow up to three housing units on much smaller lot sizes in most single-family zones, and have no rules requiring at least 1½ parking spaces for every single housing unit.

For any one of these LDC amendments to pass would be a transformative change to the complex, 39-year-old set of rules that govern housing development in Austin. That all three may become law, within about six months of one another, is revolutionary.

How could it be that we've arrived at this point? It's a long story, going back at least 10 years to when efforts to overhaul the LDC first began. But more recently, the clearest sign that the paradigm on land use policy had shifted in Austin came on Jan. 26, at the very first Council meeting following the 2022 election. Council Member Vanessa Fuentes brought an item to the meeting directing staff to modify the zoning regulations around child care centers. As drafted, the Fuentes resolution would slightly reduce their parking requirements – a modest reform in-line with the approach Council had taken on land use policy for the past eight years.

But then came a Chito Vela amendment. Why not just eliminate parking requirements at child care centers entirely, Vela asked? "I support the change," CM Leslie Pool responded. What? Pool, who for most of her six years on Council was a staunch member of the Tovo-Kitchen-Alter (that's Kathie, Ann, and Alison) alliance that routinely slowed or killed bolder progress on housing reform, was in support of a resolution that would eliminate (some) parking requirements? It was a surprising moment.

But what happened five minutes later was even more shocking. The resolution, as amended by Vela, was adopted unanimously. No one asked for a yearlong study from staff before the resolution could be implemented, or for any other bureaucratic hurdles that would have certainly come along with such a change in the past. Just a straightforward, impactful change to the LDC, passed without controversy.

Sitting in the Council chamber, I flashed back to 2020, when Council was holding its third meeting in as many days leading up to the second of three votes required to approve a comprehensive revision to the LDC. As was typical of the time, CMs held lengthy debates on less ambitious housing ideas like transition zones, preservation bonuses, and minor changes to accessory dwelling unit policy, which governs additions like casitas and apartments to existing homes (seriously, a review of my notes from the meeting in question shows that Council spent 20 minutes arguing about whether an ADU could be built within an existing house or only externally).

But less than three years later, sitting in the very same Council chamber, it felt like the ground had truly shifted in the bitter, protracted fight over housing reform that has raged in Austin for at least a decade. Could it be that the dam had truly broken? Council's activity since then suggests the answer is an emphatic "yes."

We Got New Rules, Let’s Count ’Em

The flurry of Council action on LDC changes began in May, when District 9 CM Zo Qadri brought a resolution directing staff to eliminate parking requirements entirely, all throughout the city. Eliminating "parking minimums" is a growing trend throughout the United States for a host of reasons: Parking is expensive to build (some estimates show construction costs between $10,000 and $40,000 per space); it takes away scarce land in urban areas that could be used for housing, parkland, or other people-oriented uses; and the minimums incentivize the continued reliance on cars, which worsens human-caused climate change. The resolution was approved 10-1, with CM Alison Alter voting against.

If eliminating parking minimums contributes meaningfully to any one of those goals, the policy change will have been worth it. But one thing the change won't do is eliminate parking throughout the city; it doesn't remove existing parking spaces, and virtually all new housing developments in the city will still be built with parking (if for no other reason than the banks financing housing will demand it). And it certainly won't eliminate accessible parking, which is mandated by local ordinance. But some developments will build less parking and thus more housing, especially on corridors served by Austin's growing transit system.

Also, existing rules have told Austinites that if you can't find an apartment or afford to live in a single-family house or duplex with fewer than four unrelated roommates then you may not be able to live in Austin. Not so anymore. June 2, a month after the parking reform passed, Qadri brought another item that in the past likely would not have even reached the dais, let alone passed with only one no vote (from CM Mackenzie Kelly) – a reform to occupancy limits in residential buildings, directing staff to modify the limits so more people can live in a single dwelling unit. While other LDC changes require building to happen before impacting housing costs, changes to occupancy limits could provide relief overnight.

One week after that, Council approved a Vela resolution that could bring massive, citywide change to Austin's compatibility standards, which impose a variety of constraints on development near single-­family homes and are among the most restrictive in the nation. Compatibility rules are sometimes compared to a "force field" emitted by single-family homes; any development within the "trigger distance" in the rules (currently, in Austin, up to 540 feet or almost two football fields) can have building height, setbacks, and other development standards restricted. Vela's resolution could shrink the compatibility force field to at least 100 feet, all over the city, with additional reductions available to developments offering affordable housing.

Finally, completing the slew of long-sought-after land use reforms, Council approved at their July 20 meeting a resolution authored by CM Pool that would cut the minimum amount of land required for building housing in Aus­tin's single-family zones by half and allow property owners to build up to three units on any SF lot, by right (which means without an expensive, time-consuming rezoning process). The resolution passed 9-2, with Kelly and Alison Alter voting against.

To describe how these policies passed with near unanimity as a "paradigm shift" almost doesn't cover it. Leah Bojo, a land use consultant at Drenner Group who has deep experience working in and out of City Hall on housing policy, shares a reaction to the change on Council, common among other observers, that borders on bewilderment.

"Three and four years ago, when I would talk with policymakers about the most impactful changes they could make to the LDC," Bojo told us, "I always said: parking, lot sizes, and compatibility. But you would just get laughed out of the room, or told none of those were possible. It's almost inconceivable that the city is on the way to enacting all three."

Flying Pigs

Interviews with a range of stakeholders involved in Austin's land use wars – Council members, their aides, people who work in housing development, and housing advocates – point to a range of factors that could explain the shift. The COVID-19 pandemic and the explosive growth in Austin's housing costs experienced during it – most acutely felt by the city's low-income earners, but also by those in the working and middle classes – emphasized the urgency with which local policymakers felt the need to act to shore up housing security for everybody who isn't rich.

Some pointed to the fact that Austin is no longer attempting to blaze a trail by implementing many of these reforms. California eliminated minimum lot sizes statewide last year, and more locally, Houston reduced them to 1,400 square feet in 1998. According to the Parking Reform Network, more than a dozen American cities have moved to eliminate parking requirements citywide. And many American cities have compatibility standards that are far less restrictive than those in Austin.

Everyone we talked to agreed that, as the cliche goes, elections have consequences. In the 2022 election, two of Council's staunchest pro-housing members, Natasha Harper-Madison in District 1 and Paige Ellis in D8, won reelection handily. Vela, who holds the most liberal views on relaxing housing regulations, won a D4 special election in 2022 and will be up for reelection in 2024. Those three were joined by new members who campaigned vigorously on addressing housing supply and affordability: José Velásquez in D3, Ryan Alter in D5, and Qadri in D9.

For the past four years, a majority of Council has wanted to revise the LDC to greatly increase housing supply, but more cautious CMs – Kathie Tovo, Ann Kitchen, Alison Alter, and for a time Leslie Pool – checked those ambitions.

It's not just that Tovo held, arguably, the most restrictionist views on how much market rate housing the LDC should enable property owners to build, or that she consistently and often successfully pushed for higher affordable housing requirements at the expense of market rate units. It's that she possessed an ability, unsurpassed by any of her colleagues, to delay, soften, or outright kill LDC reforms that veered outside her policy goals. When the Chron­icle endorsed Tovo for reelection in 2018, the Editorial Board cited her "diligent work ethic," which really undersells what current and former colleagues, on the dais and off, refer to as an unrelenting doggedness. "If you were going to go against Kathie on one of her items, you had to be prepared to go back and forth all night," one Council aide told us. "It was like she only got stronger the longer a debate went on."

It is that tenacity that made Tovo a formidable force among Council and city staff. Her ability to research and prepare for policy fights was unparalleled, which sometimes discouraged her fellow policymakers from even tussling with her in the first place. Combine Tovo's work ethic with that demonstrated by Kitchen, Alter, and Pool, and the LDC restrictionists had a powerful alliance.

Here's where Mayor Kirk Watson fits in. With a shortened term, Watson has been biased toward action. He also promised to run an efficient Council meeting, which sounds like a minor commitment but may be an underappreciated factor in how this Council has been able to set so many potentially transformative housing reforms in motion, in relatively short order.

Under Mayor Steve Adler, CMs would often amend resolutions brought by their colleagues during meetings, sometimes trying to craft amendment language from the dais. This approach to running meetings fit with Adler's commitment to compromise. But this workflow also made meetings longer, more exhausting, and harder to follow as amendments (and amendments to amendments) were thrown around. This process was one of Tovo's specialties, and Adler's commitment to appeasing as many stakeholders on all sides of an issue as possible made him tolerant of that approach. But it's hard to imagine Watson allowing it; instead, he's instituted an informal policy requiring Council offices to submit resolution amendments the night before a meeting. This practice has not always been adhered to, but it has led to a noticeably more disciplined and efficient dais.

But more than just constraining on-the-fly amendments, there is just less back-and-forth debate happening on the dais, and less grilling of staff about a resolution's impact. If a resolution is posted to an agenda, chances are that debate with and questioning of staff have already happened behind the scenes.

The pandemic, and how it highlighted societal inequities, also helped change individuals on Council – particularly Pool, who, with her support of the parking and compatibility resolutions and now her authorship of the lot size item, has made a notable pivot on housing policy. "Our society has changed," Pool tells us. "And our city has, too. We're now the 10th-largest city in the nation, which carries a different portfolio of obligations and responsibilities" – such as creating housing that is attainable for people across the income spectrum – "[and] we should acknowledge that responsibility and take action to honor it."

Reducing the minimum lot size in single-­family zones and allowing up to three units, by right, on those lots are unlikely to dramatically increase the amount of housing in Austin's historically exclusive neighborhoods. But it will make it easier for developers to build smaller, "house-scale" multifamily units – townhomes, cottage courts, and row houses – that are more attainable for people earning middle incomes. Pool represents several powerful neighborhoods that have historically opposed this reform and says she is "aware of the significance" that comes with her carrying the item. "I think it strengthens the resolution," she says.

Pool says she and her staff have been thinking about the concepts that form the foundation of her resolution for more than a year, with a focus on how to help the city's middle-income residents. "When I started thinking about what it means to preserve our neighborhoods," she said, "I realized that means keeping the families in those neighborhoods where they live now, and making sure we can attract new families."

Pool says part of her thinking is that letting property owners subdivide their lots can serve as a kind of anti-displacement tool. When a lot is subdivided, the new lot could be sold, used to build rental housing, or used to build an additional structure that the property owner also owns, to accommodate grown children or aging grandparents. All of these are viable ways for people to age in place, Pool said, but are mostly out of reach now due to some of Austin's land use policies. "By and large, this will be a positive change for our community," Pool said.

Ball’s in City Staff’s Court

But Council only initiates amendments to the LDC; it takes the work of dozens of city employees across a range of departments to turn Council's ideas into law. There is concern that staff might not be able enact it – whether as a result of too much work and not enough resources or by drafting ordinance language that does not live up to Council's policy ambitions.

Take one look at the staff-produced chart laying out all of the LDC amendments they are working on and you'll immediately get a sense of the mountain of work they face. Couple that workload with the fact that most of the departments that work on LDC amendments have staffing vacancy rates of at least 10%, and the overworked/understaffed problem becomes even clearer. In Housing and Planning, where the bulk of LDC work occurs, the vacancy rate is 20%; moreover, the people who have left HPD possess experience developed from working on previous city efforts at revising the LDC. The loss of their institutional knowledge presents its own set of challenges.

Council has pushed staff to reprioritize tasks and bring on outside consultants to ease some of the workload; already, the slated delivery date for some LDC amendments has shifted. The elimination of parking requirements, for example, was initially set to come before Council in April 2024, but now that date is in December of this year.

When Council approves the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, the Planning Department, which will now operate independently from the Housing Department, will have at least two more senior planners working on code amendments. Staff also anticipates hiring outside consultants to help in four areas of LDC work: Equitable Transit Development plans, a comprehensive analysis of the city's numerous density bonus programs, compatibility, and the creation of new zoning districts. Consultants, who would likely come equipped with experience in making similar policy changes in other cities, would just draft the ordinance language – staff would still review it and Council would still approve it.

More internal staffing and outside consultants can help with the workload portion of the staff challenge, but another issue – more related to knowledge gaps and ideological tensions – may be more difficult to address. Take the concept of "community engagement" as one example.

Community input is useful, to a degree. But it can also be undemocratic, because it overrepresents people who show up to community engagement meetings, but whose opinions may not represent the broader electorate, which after all voted in pro-housing candidates. Still, staff anticipates it will take seven months of "development and engagement" for the citywide compatibility amendment – even though reducing compatibility to 100 feet has been on the table since 2019.

Another cultural problem with staff is the siloed nature of each department, which is not at all uncommon within municipal governments. But it creates problems – the Planning Department may be done with an amendment, but is awaiting input from the Watershed Department. Perhaps Water­shed has not delivered their piece of the code change because they are prioritizing other tasks, or they may just disagree with the intent of the amendment. This example is hypothetical, but these kinds of issues arise all the time.

To help free up these logjams, Interim City Manager Jesús Garza has formed the Code Cabinet, an internal group of city departments working on LDC amendments, headed by Assistant City Manager Veronica Briseño, that will meet monthly to review active amendments. The hope is that the cabinet will serve as a centralized place for interdepartmental disputes over policy or prioritization to be resolved.

None of our sources seem to doubt the intentions, or competency, of the city staff directly working on LDC amendments – but concern about their boss, Garza, is growing. In policy areas including homelessness, public safety, and telework, Garza has signaled – or outright declared – that he holds positions out of step with those of Austin's elected leaders and, by extension, the Austinites they represent. And it appears that Garza's – shall we say, dated – ideology extends to land use policy as well.

In a private meeting with Planning com­missioners held earlier in July, Garza made his skepticism of eliminating parking mandates clear – despite a growing body of evidence that they hamper urban affordability. Eliminating parking requirements would harm neighborhoods, Garza lamented, like Travis Heights – his old stomping grounds – because drivers accustomed to abundant and free parking at nearby commercial areas would suddenly have to park in residential neighborhoods. Garza has been public with his concern that LDC changes could harm neighborhoods, as well. In an unusual move, the interim city manager popped in at the June 13 Council Housing and Planning Committee meeting. There, he reassured CMs that while working on citywide compatibility reform, staff would not forget something that is "essential to a vibrant and healthy city ... our neighborhoods." One of his goals, he said, would be to ensure that as staff write LDC policy changes to increase affordability, they'll "balance that with the interests of neighborhoods."

Garza's comments represent an assumption that was accepted in previous LDC debates – that increased housing density in historically exclusive neighborhoods is in itself a threat to the vibrancy of those neighborhoods. This belief is less widespread in Austin's land use politics now, but it remains the engine that drives opposition to LDC reform. For the interim city manager – who controls the pace and depth of LDC changes – to express a version of this view was alarming to some CMs and housing advocates.

Though staff will do the bulk of the work of drafting language around amending the LDC, it will ultimately fall upon Council to approve those changes – and strengthen them through the amendment process, if necessary. "The key in all this is Council," João Paulo Connolly, organizing director for the Austin Justice Coalition, told us. "Council members need to step up to make sure staff delivers what they voted on. I keep telling housing advocates that we can't treat these resolutions as decisive victories. A longer campaign lies ahead."

Editor's note Thursday, July 27, 3:11pm: This story has been updated to correct that local ordinance, not federal law, ensures residential developments in Austin have accessible parking.