After Shootings, Chases, and a Gun Drawn on a Child, Austin Wants DPS Out. Gov. Abbott Won't Allow It

The city of Austin abruptly ended its controversial partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety on July 12, but a day later, Gov. Greg Abbott moved to undermine the will of Austin's leaders by announcing that he would assign more state police to patrol the city.

City leaders cited "recent events" that were not, as Interim City Manager Jesús Garza put it, "in sync with Austin's values" as the primary reasons for ending the partnership. This likely references incidents of police violence, in one case threatened and in two realized, by state police. Since May, troopers have shot two people, one fatally, after initiating high-speed pursuits; but the incident more likely to have ended the partnership is a traffic stop in which troopers drew guns as a 10-year-old tried to exit a car, and then pointed their guns at that vehicle with the child inside.

Following the city's decision to end the Austin Police Department/DPS partnership, Abbott announced in a July 13 tweet that he would deploy 30 additional troopers to "protect and serve the city of Austin." The infusion of state police would bring the total number of "special assignment" troopers patrolling Austin to 130, and now APD won't have a say in where they're deployed. Ever since the partnership was announced on March 27, the city has emphasized that APD leadership would direct where troopers should go to better support APD operations – a point that DPS Director Steve McCraw reiterated before City Council on May 2. But with the informal APD/DPS partnership ending, all 130 state troopers will be deployed wherever DPS wants them to go. "APD will continue normal operations using current resources," a city spokesperson told the Chronicle on July 14. "However, DPS will no longer be receiving direction from APD to assign DPS troopers to patrol specific areas of Austin." It is unclear if the partnership ending also means that the data-sharing relationship the two agencies have had over DPS's targeted patrols will continue, or what insight Austin officials will have into the state's enlarged operation here.

Abbott's announcement comes on the heels of conservative uproar over Mayor Kirk Watson and Garza pulling the plug on the partnership prematurely for what some see as an appropriately handled traffic stop. Austin Police Association President Thom­as Villarreal huffed and puffed over the announcement, writing in a statement that ending the partnership was "absolutely unconscionable." Especially, Villarreal continued, because the decision seems to have been based mostly on a "poorly researched news story ... purely intended to get clicks."

Villarreal's reference is to the Fox 7 story which aired allegations from a father and son pulled over by DPS troopers Sunday night, July 9. In that story, Carlos Meza claims that during a traffic stop initiated by state troopers, the troopers aimed a gun at his 10-year-old son, Angel. But video footage of the stop shows that's not exactly what happened.

Video shows Angel attempting to exit the passenger side of the vehicle and a trooper approaching – with his gun drawn, though aimed downward – while shouting commands for Angel and Carlos. Both troopers briefly point their guns at the vehicle, though they are approaching from the driver's side and it is unclear if Angel, the 10-year-old in the passenger seat, would have seen the firearms pointing at them. About 20 minutes into the stop, one of the troopers tells Angel he can go inside. After the initial confrontation, both troopers holster their firearms and do not draw them again.

This may be an acceptable way to conduct a traffic stop for the Austin Police Assoc­iation or Council Member Mackenzie Kelly, who issued a memo to Garza requesting a briefing at Council's Aug. 7 Public Safety Committee meeting on how and why the decision to end the partnership was made. But others in Austin will look at video of the stop and see an example of how law enforcement should not interact with people. Austinites have protested, worked, and voted to build a system of civilian oversight to prevent unnecessary violence by APD, but state troopers are not at all beholden to those same standards.

Five Austin City Council members issued a joint statement emphasizing this problem with the partnership, which had been pitched from the start as a stopgap measure to address the officer shortage at APD. "Austin needs more AUSTIN police officers," the statement reads. "In the absence of the Austin Police Association's willingness to get more APD officers on the street," the statement continues, the DPS partnership was struck. But it has "proved to be out of step with what Austinites deserve from their police."

APD Chief Joseph Chacon responded to suspension of the partnership in a statement, issued July 13, which indicates he was merely notified that the partnership would end and not consulted on it. "While I am disappointed by the suspension of the partnership," the chief wrote, "it is important that we as a community all work together to provide a city that is safe for all residents and officers."

What’s Behind the Curtain

Much of the APD/DPS saga, and especially what has unfolded over the past 36 hours, could be described as performative politics – and the reference in the Council members' statement to APA's "willingness" to staff APD explains why. Behind the scenes, the partnership has partly been about the labor contract between the city of Austin and the APA, which expired March 31.

Way back in February, when Spencer Cronk's time as Austin city manager was rapidly coming to a close, APA and Cronk reached a deal on a four-year contract that would lock in premium pay and benefits for Austin police officers – while totally undermining the ability for Austin to enact strong police oversight, which voters were preparing to vote on in May (in that election, the Austin Police Oversight Act was approved by nearly 80% of the vote). CMs said no way, and directed the city's Labor Relations Office to instead negotiate a one-year contract extension, which would basically preserve the pay and oversight terms of the 2018 contract so APA and the city could continue to tussle over the new contract (critically, after the APOA election would be settled).

APA balked at that idea; after all, they already had the pay raises set out in the 2018 contract locked in for another year thanks to a Council initiative approved Feb. 23. That initiative also included language that would allow the city to greatly empower the Office of Police Oversight to carry out the department's core function – providing civilian oversight over APD – but the City Manager's Office did not move (and still hasn't) to fully enact those new authorities. In retrospect, the short-term deal Council put on the table and approved turned out to be a pretty good deal for APA members. Rank-and-file officers will receive another raise next year (and a signing bonus for new cadets who graduate the Austin Police Academy) without having to be subjected to more civilian oversight.

Since then, the two sides have not resumed negotiations over a new four-year contract. Some at City Hall speculate that Watson struck the DPS deal to pressure the APA to come back to the bargaining table (the idea being, in part, that increased DPS patrols would eat into the overtime that city cops depend on to boost their salaries). Some think the partnership was meant to fend off some privately communicated threat that the state would assume a bigger role in local public safety. Perhaps there is some truth to both theories.

Regardless, the idea that assigning more troopers to patrol the streets of Austin will make the city safer is dubious at best. Despite claims by APD and the city that the presence of more state police improved safety, they've provided incomplete data that fails to support that claim. With the informal partnership (there was never any signed agreement between the two agencies outlining or authorizing it) formally ended, the city will turn to new strategies aimed at strengthening the ranks of Austin police officers.

Part of that will be handled in the fiscal year 2024 budget. Over the weekend, Garza released his proposed budget, which does not include funding for new APD patrol positions; that makes sense, because for the last five years APD has been unable to fully staff the patrol positions they're budgeted for, and the number of vacancies has increased in recent years. Instead, the manager's budget includes a $20.5 million increase to APD's "neighbor­hood-based policing" line item.

Another solution is the potential creation of a "reserve force" at APD, which Council could approve at their July 20 meeting. The item, added to Council's agenda by APD, would authorize the formation of a 75-officer force that would operate like the National Guard. The APD chief would appoint members to the force, but they wouldn't be able to carry a firearm or act as police until confirmed by Council. Once confirmed, the officers could be called up by the chief for special assignments, as needed. The reserve officers must be certified/licensed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, but they won't have to undergo any of the Austin-specific training that full-time APD officers experience at the Academy. The reserve officers will also not be covered by the state's civil system rules, outlined in Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code, which create specific rules and regulations for police officers and firefighters employed by cities that have opted in to the system.