A Surge of Adoptions Alleviates the Animal Shelter Crisis – for Now

Austin Animal Center, the city's no-kill animal shelter, has been experiencing chronic overcrowding issues for years now. But in the last few weeks, a combination of media attention and extreme heat alleviated that burden, if only temporarily. Longer-term solutions, however, will require a rebuilding of trust between the city shelter and its community partners.

The week of June 12, between dogs and cats the shelter was housing almost three times as many pets as the facility was designed for. But after a KUT story on the overcrowding and social media pleas from AAC for fosters, by June 18 there were more animals adopted out than received at the shelter. "That is something that hasn't happened in a long time," Don Bland, chief Animal Services officer, told the Chronicle. They were able to move all animals out of outdoor temporary crates, after people showed up to foster in droves, which Bland attributes to the empathy people feel for animals in the extreme heat.

Since the pandemic, adoptions have been down nationwide, and since 2011, when AAC opened, more people with pets have been moving to town, which Bland says may have increased the amount of animals coming through the shelter: "This shelter has not kept pace with the size of our community." This is what has led to AAC having to keep animals in pop-up crates outside in the heat, with malfunctioning A/C. But even inside, these are not ideal conditions for animals to live in.

“It’s essentially an operations issue. They have plenty of money. This is not a new problem.” – Council Member Leslie Pool

Part of the issue with AAC's overcrowding is Austin's no-kill policy, which means they have to take in all animals that are dropped off, even those with behavioral issues. Only animals with severe bodily injury records or court orders for euthanasia, such as dogs that have killed humans, are euthanized without the required 48-hour notice. This leads to more "problematic" dogs that are difficult to place in foster homes piling up in the shelter. One option AAC has to alleviate the clog is transporting animals to other shelters around the country, but Bland says out-of-state shelters don't take AAC animals because they know they're not at risk of death – most shelters in Texas only have a 70%-80% live release rate, as opposed to Austin's 98%. Furthermore, the concept of transports is controversial for some, who contend that Austin is in the best position of any shelter to care for animals and should be able to find homes for them here.

Behavior modification programs for difficult dogs lead to longer shelter stays, and AAC is not set up for that, says Bland, because they have to take in all animals that are dropped off, unlike nonprofits such as Austin Pets Alive! that can limit their intake. (AAC did limit their intake last September due to overcrowding, as well as in 2020 because of the pandemic, and twice in 2016, also due to overcrowding.)

AAC relies on APA! for their behavior training program, which takes five dogs a month from AAC. "We really need those partners that [don't] have to take animals from the public that are sick or injured," says Bland. However, the relationship between AAC and APA! has been tense recently, and many employees at both told the Chronicle last year that they resent the burden each organization's policies place on the other. The Animal Advisory Commission cast a vote of no confidence in Bland's leadership last summer, citing a lack of willingness to "collaborate with Austin animal stakeholders that could provide immediate, free help to solve the problems the shelter is facing."

Despite fosters stepping up to relieve the extreme overcrowding of the last few weeks, Bland says more permanent solutions to the space crisis include asking for more staff and another adoption facility in this budget cycle. He says most cities Austin's size have multiple shelter locations, and there are major staffing needs, such as a full-time staff veterinarian, a position that has been vacant for about 10 months. But Council Member Leslie Pool is skeptical about the need for anything but a change in the management of AAC: "It's essentially an operations issue. They have plenty of money. This is not a new problem. The heat this year has exacerbated things, but I think things have gotten worse since 2019, certainly as a result of the pandemic, and the various operational policies that the Animal Services Officer put in place."

Pool was one of the co-sponsors of a city audit of Animal Services initiated last year, the results of which will be out in September. "There are significant institutional issues with the animal shelter, and I'm hoping that the audit should give us an objective, deep dive into the concerns on all sides and figure out what to do about it." Most of all, Pool stresses that "Animal Services is predicated on volunteer assistance from the community – the city can't do it all by itself. That means you have to have not only a robust network, but you have to have a really great relationship with those folks, which has frayed terribly over the last four or five years. That is the basis for my deep concern about the management at [AAC]."

AAC is waiving adoption fees currently and urges the public to come get their pets microchipped for free anytime the shelter is open, as lost animals can be quickly returned to their owner by scanning the chip.