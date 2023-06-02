Headlines / Quote of the Week

Why U Gotta Go & Make Housing So Complicated: A massive new mixed-use housing development that repurposes the old Borden dairy plant at East Cesar Chavez and U.S. 183 is slated for a final vote Thursday at City Council. In March, the Planning Commission recommended approval of rezoning for the project – which would include 1,400 apartments, a hotel, and office and retail space – but environmental advocates are protesting based on its proximity to the Colorado River.

Phosphorous, You're Goin' Down Swinging: As harmful algae blooms proliferate once again with the incoming summer heat, the city will ramp up its mitigation efforts in Lady Bird Lake Monday June 5, applying another round of Phoslock, a clay product that buries the excess phosphorus that helps algae produce.

No Thnks fr th Mmrs: Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton has an interim replacement: Gov. Greg Abbott appointed former Secretary of State John Scott.

Dear Walter, Count Me In: A 600-acre public park is planned for Whisper Valley, an energy-efficient subdivision in Northeast Austin that has marketed itself as ideal for Tesla employees, with construction beginning in 2026. It'll include 20 miles of trails connecting Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park and Lake Walter E. Long.

Pipeline of Broken Dreams: One of the largest oil spills in the last decade, and the largest ever in the Permian Basin, happened in Midland in March, when operators overpressurized the pipeline. Per an incident report, the 400,000-gallon spill did not affect any bodies of water and the Railroad Commission has not issued any notice of violation so far.

Misery Data: Austin Public Health has launched a dashboard that tracks the increase of fatal and nonfatal opioid overdoses, calls for service, Narcan distribution efforts, and enrollment in the city's recovery-focused buprenorphine program. One key finding is that from May 2022 to February 2023, 20% of Narcan administrations were done by family members or bystanders.

Where Arrre You & It's Not Rainy: May is usually the rainiest month in Central Texas, but we got about 15% less precipitation than usual last month. The good news is that portions of the Hill Country reported rainfall 3 inches above average. Still, looks like drought will continue. Read more.

Devil of Suburbia: Remember those serial killer rumors? They're still unfounded, but unrelatedly, Austin police arrested a man on North Lamar Monday, and they suspect him in a dozen killings, including that of his elderly roommate, stabbed to death in Pflugerville last month. Raul Meza Jr., 62, had been convicted in the heinous murder of a child 40 years ago in South Austin.

Quote of the Week

"Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that [Ken Paxton's impeachment] is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed – I will fight you if it does."

– Donald Trump, who is scheduled to stand trial in a New York City criminal case over hush money payments in 10 months