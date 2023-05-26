Anti-Queer Laws Just Keep Coming at the Texas Legislature

From singling out transgender athletes at state universities to attempts at defunding public libraries that host drag queen story hours to banning health care for trans youth, the 88th Texas Legislature will go down as one of the most hostile sessions toward the LGBTQ+ community in the state's history. If it weren't already clear from the Texas Republican party platform, which explicitly declares homosexuality an "abnormal lifestyle choice," these bills send a loud message that the GOP wants queerness hidden, eradicated, and even criminalized. So, how did we get here?

When the Texas Lege convened for its regular biennial session in January, Republican lawmakers projected a unified agenda of kitchen table issues like education ("school choice") and the economy ("tax cuts"). By April, however, the House soundly rejected Gov. Greg Abbott's plea for a private school voucher program, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick threatened to upend Speaker Dade Phelan's docket over how to lower property taxes. Now, the only issue area Repub­licans (and "moderate" Democrats) stand united on is vitriol toward queer Texans.

But intolerance against the LGBTQ+ community is nothing new. This week's bill, House Bill 2055 from Rep. Venton Jones, D-Dallas, serves as a reminder that gay Texans couldn't even legally have consensual sex in the privacy of their homes in 2003. It was then that the U.S. Supreme Court, in landmark case Lawrence v. Texas, found the state's anti-sodomy "Homosexual Conduct" law unconstitutional. The relevance of HB 2055? That law is still on the books in Texas.

"Being a part of the LGBTQ community is not a crime," Jones said in a committee hearing. "It is unconstitutional, and there's no reason for the statute to linger in our penal code." And yet, according to Title 5, Chapter 21, Sec. 21.06: "A person commits an offense if he engages in deviate sexual intercourse with another individual of the same sex." Thanks to the Supreme Court ruling, that class C misdemeanor can't be enforced. But if the court were to overturn that implied right of privacy under the 14th Amendment – highly unlikely, though it relies on the same rationale as Roe v. Wade did before its demise last summer – gay Texans would be forced back into the closet, or worse.

This isn't the first time repealing the crime of gay intercourse has been introduced, and after HB 2055 ran out of time for consideration by mid-May, it won't be the last. Other bills that effectively died before the House's deadline for first reading, which passed May 11, paint a broader picture of how queerness is still criminalized in Texas. HB 4596 from Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, would have limited the legal strategy of blaming assaults on the victim's gender or sexual orientation (the "gay/trans panic defense"). HB 3147 from Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, would have cemented into law the already standard practice of detaining juvenile inmates according to their "biological sex." HB 3883 from Austin's own former Council Member Ellen Troxclair would have literally defined male and female as the only two genders, adding that "separate is not inherently unequal."

This recent onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation and the failure of "good bills" pushed by allied organizations tests the resilience of the LGBTQ community. But if there's one sign of hope for future generations, it's been the constant pushback and protest from queer activists at the Capitol. The question now: Where do we go from here?

