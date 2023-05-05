Headlines / Quote of the Week

You're the Law That Everybody Wants: UT-Austin made a splash this week with a survey that found most Texas voters, including Republicans, want to see the minimum age to buy all guns upped from 18 to 21. Researchers found 76% of voters and 64% of Republicans support raising the legal age to purchase any firearm. These results dropped as the Texas House committee that deals with community safety is under pressure to advance a bill that would do just that (but only for semi-automatic rifles).

Look at Me, I'm Getting Sentenced: Daniel Perry, the man convicted for shooting and killing an armed Black Lives Matter protester after purposely driving into a group of demonstraters, will not get another trial as his lawyers pushed for. Wednesday, Judge Clifford Brown denied the motion for a new trial and set sentencing for next Tuesday. Whether or not the Board of Pardons and Paroles will still recommend the governor pardon Perry, we don't know.

Hopelessly Devoted to This Planet: A bipartisan group of Texas state senators passed Senate Bill 258 Tuesday, which would set more ambitious energy efficiency goals for the state for the first time since 2011. Authored by Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, the bill would quadruple investments in energy efficiency by 2030. Next up, it'll need to pass the House.

Go Suit Filin': Wednesday, displaced Congress Mobile Home Park tenants announced they are planning to sue Congress Corner LLC over allegedly deceptive trade and displacement practices. Council Member Vanessa Fuentes spoke in support of the residents who lost their homes, saying that no price can make up for the loss of a community, but she hopes the suit will bring closure.

Like Rama Lama Lama Ka Dinga Da Dinga Dong: UT-Austin researchers have created a device that literally reads minds and types thoughts in text, CBS Austin reported this week. This artificial intelligence tool reads brainwaves, but it's not exactly quick or accurate (yet!). It takes in over 15 hours of data from a person's brain activity as they sit in an MRI scanner. Then it turns brainwaves into text, but it's sometimes a little off. An example from a researcher: A person thinks, "I didn't even have my driver's license yet," and the decoded version is, "She hasn't even learned to drive yet." Still crazy, right?

Tell Me More, Tell Me More: City Council heard a mixed bag of predictions for the city's financial outlook at a work session Tuesday. Austin Chief Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo said he expects the city will end fiscal year 2023 with $32.7 million more in revenue than expected, which means city staff can recommend increasing the reserve fund to 60 days, aligning with industry standards. But expenditures will also be climbing, with $47 million in wage increases.

Quote of the Week

"$50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday."

– Gov. Greg Abbott, referring to a slain family including a 9-year-old as “illegal.” His office backtracked without apologizing Tuesday, saying, “At least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally.”