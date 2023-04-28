Headlines / Quote of the Week

Child Farm: An administrator in Austin reprimanded a third-grade teacher this week and the list of concerns went viral, including the line, "We've noticed an intentional attempt at teaching your students about their legal and constitutional rights." Teacher Sophie (@soph4president on TikTok) asks, "Why is that a concern?"

The Newsman's Squire: Tucker Carlson lost his job this week. Fox News' highest-rated host (making between $15 million and $20 million per year) helped cost the network more than $787 million just a week before the ouster. The massive settlement paid for his election fraud lies after Dominion Voting Systems sued. But but but ... Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Carlson "has been engaging in the best journalism on TV."

Nineteen Eighty-Four Remember the whole license plate reader debate? It's back! City Council authorized city staff to negotiate a new contract for such camera systems April 20. Justice advocates argue surveillance with no probable cause violates the Fourth Amendment (which bars unwarranted search and seizure).

Down and Out in Austin and Texas: KUT's education reporter Becky Fogel was busy this week. First up, the state's child care crisis: 32 child care organizations sent a letter to the Texas Lege urging them to add state funding to help child care facilities stay open and families afford them. They pointed out that Texas has 27% fewer programs in 2023 than in 2020.

Coming Up for Air: Next up in bad news for education, Texas teacher pay lags behind most U.S. states, according to data from the National Education Association. The average salary for a public school teacher in the U.S. during the 2021-22 school year was $66,745. In Texas, the average salary last school year was $58,887.

The Runway to Mud Out Here: After a construction-spurred (nontoxic) mud spill on protected wetland near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in September, a restoration team has been working hard to remove mud and grade the area. They'll finish in May.

Opposite of Homage: In March, we told you about a bill that would block Chinese, Iranian, North Korean, and Russian buyers from purchasing land in Texas (read: bit.ly/3Ngh2sZ). A watered-down version of that bill – now blocking governmental entities and companies in those countries from buying agricultural/mining land in Texas – passed the Texas Senate this week. One more procedural vote, and then it heads to the House.

Politics and the English Language and Other Subjects: U.S. News ranked UT-Austin highly this week. Out of their graduate school rankings, 37 of the university's schools, programs, and specialties ranked among the Top 10 in the nation. More ranked in the Top 30.

Quote of the Week

"Stoked for some tasty waves on the Texas Coast this summer after #txlege hits its gnarly Sine Die!"

– Texas Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, speaker of the House, dubbed California Dade by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick