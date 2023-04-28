Hardly Anybody Has Voted on Police Oversight So Far

Data from the first two days of early voting in the May 6 police oversight election is out, and turnout has been less than inspiring. The county saw 8,872 votes cast – roughly 1 in 100 of the county's registered voters. Low turnout in an election with no prominent offices on the ballot is expected (for comparison, the first day of early voting in November with a mayor and governor up for election saw 3.99% of registered voters cast a vote). But even for a proposition-only election, the showing is a bit anemic. The first day of early voting in the November 2021 election over Save Austin Now's (losing) ordinance to increase police staffing saw 0.79% voter turnout on day one, compared to 0.64% of registered voters casting a vote on the first day of early voting this election. Then again, it's been a bit rainy. Oct. 18, 2021, was (literally) 72 and sunny.