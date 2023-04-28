News

Hardly Anybody Has Voted on Police Oversight So Far

See early voting numbers so far

By Maggie Q. Thompson, Fri., April 28, 2023


Photo by John Anderson

Data from the first two days of early voting in the May 6 police oversight election is out, and turnout has been less than inspiring. The county saw 8,872 votes cast – roughly 1 in 100 of the county's registered voters. Low turnout in an election with no prominent offices on the ballot is expected (for comparison, the first day of early voting in November with a mayor and governor up for election saw 3.99% of registered voters cast a vote). But even for a proposition-only election, the showing is a bit anemic. The first day of early voting in the November 2021 election over Save Austin Now's (losing) ordinance to increase police staffing saw 0.79% voter turnout on day one, compared to 0.64% of registered voters casting a vote on the first day of early voting this election. Then again, it's been a bit rainy. Oct. 18, 2021, was (literally) 72 and sunny.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Maggie Q. Thompson
Need an Abortion? We’ve Got Good News ...
Need an Abortion? We’ve Got Good News ...
Abortion funds are back in operation

April 7, 2023

County Attorney Looks to Keep Young People Out of the Prison System
County Attorney Looks to Keep Young People Out of the Prison System
New diversion program attempts to get to the root causes of violence

April 7, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

May 2023 General and Special Elections, voter turnout, Austin Police Oversight Act

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Trouble in the Streets (album release), Caleb De Casper
Parish
Teresa Palomo Acosta: Tejanaland at Neill-Cochran House Museum
Austin Latinx New Play Festival at Dougherty Arts Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  