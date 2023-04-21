News

What You Need to Know to Vote in Austin's May General Election

Early Voting April 24-May 2

Fri., April 21, 2023

What You Need to Know to Vote in Austin's May General Election

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within four years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections for a list of acceptable forms of ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.

Additional Election Info:

Travis County: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson County: wilco.org/departments/elections or 512/943-1630

Hays County: hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-election or 512/393-7779

Early Voting Locations:

Click here to see Travis County's interactive map with the wait times at all early voting locations. Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.

MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
