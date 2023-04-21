Headlines / Quote of the Week

Too Hot to Handle: Seeing more baby felines around the neighborhood? That's likely because it's "kitten season," KUT reports. Because cats breed only in the warm months, which can stretch from March through October in Central Texas, local animal shelters predict around 5,000 kittens will be born outdoors this year. Experts in Austin – the largest no-kill city in America – warn against taking stray cats to shelters as they'll likely be separated from caring mothers.

Flat-Tired of Conservative Courts: After a federal judge at a Dallas district court issued a preliminary injunction to remove the FDA approval of mifepristone – the abortion pill used in more than half of all U.S. abortions – the Supreme Court placed a hold on the request until April 19. The Supreme Court decided Wednesday to extend a pause on a lower-court ruling, ensuring mifepristone is available for now.

Conspira-cycling: Another person's body was found in Lady Bird Lake on April 15, the fourth since February. Despite concerns online of a serial killer in Austin, investigators don't suspect any foul play.

Backpedaling on Zero Waste: In 2011, the city department in charge of waste collection set out an ambitious plan of reducing the amount of trash sent to landfills by 90% before 2040. KUT reports Austin Resource Recovery isn't meeting those "zero waste" goals 12 years later. The diversion rate remains close to where it began, about 38%.

Saddling the Earth With Our Trash: While we're talking about garbage, a recent report from Greenpeace found that about 5% of plastic in America is actually recycled. Despite this, Austin city officials and the facilities that recycle our blue bin material say that about 80% of "recyclable" waste – not just plastic – is repurposed, KUT reported this week after finding that many Austinites are skeptical of recycling.

The Spokes of Justice Turn Slowly: Some gun safety advocates told The Texas Tribune this week that they see a greater willingness to discuss firearm restrictions at the state Capitol, almost one year after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. It's unlikely that commonsense gun reforms will gain any traction in the Legislature, but many observers say an open dialogue is the first step. With the biennial session ending in late May (special sessions pending), time will tell if it's only lip service.

Just Keep Pedaling: The city's Parks and Recreation Department has made great progress hiring lifeguards, Director Kimberly McNeeley told City Council at Tuesday's work session. She attributed the progress partly to better pay ($20 per hour) and a $750 bonus for those who complete training and start guarding lives, the Austin Monitor reports.

Quote of the Week

"Can we talk about banning Viagra now? Obviously, we should not interfere with God's decisions about who should be able to procreate, so its use should be prohibited. "

– Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, tweeting in response to a potential nationwide block on mifepristone access