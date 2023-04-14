Headlines / Quote of the Week

Rainey Are You Okay?

After two fatal drownings in Lady Bird Lake this year, Austin police added lighting in the Rainey Street District and fencing along the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail. This week, Council will consider a resolution to create a comprehensive safety plan for the district, co-sponsored by Council Member Zo Qadri, whose district includes the area.

Remember the Time

West Downtown could soon be designated as Austin's latest National Register District, which would mean most exterior modifications and new construction would need to be approved by the Historic Landmark Commission. Proponents will make their case before the State Board of Review on May 13.

Heal the City

Ascension Seton announced Monday that the Dell Seton Medical Center at UT-Austin will receive a $280 million expansion. In its first major addition since opening in 2017, the new space will include 150 more hospital beds, four new floors, and 160,000 more square feet.

Wanna Be Startin' Some Harm Reduction

In a bipartisan vote, the Texas House passed a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips in the state. It still needs approval from the Senate, and Gov. Greg Abbott, who signaled support for its passage last year.

P.P.G. (Pretty Predictable, Greg)

Speaking of Abbott, one of his top priorities this legislative session, $10,000 handouts for parents moving kids from public to private schools, hit a major roadblock last week. The House approved an amendment to the biennial budget bill that would ban state funding toward "school vouchers or similar programs."

TEA Is Not My Savior

The state's conservatorship over Austin ISD's special education department is off to a messy start. Parents of kids with disabilities are stuck in a back-and-forth limbo between the Texas Education Agency and the district, the Austin Monitor reported.

Monarch in the Mirror

KUT reports that far fewer monarch butterflies will pass through Texas on their annual migration route this year. The World Wildlife Fund, which tracks these migrations, said part of the reason is that many monarchs didn't spend their winters in Mexico, due to shrinking forests.

Will You Be There

Residents of the northern part of Hays County are facing long wait times for emergency medical services to arrive due to underfunding, according to KUT. Hays County's population has grown significantly in recent years. To combat the slow response times, North Hays EMS District Administrator Doug Fowler said voting for a proposition on the May 6 ballot to raise property tax revenue is the first step.

Quote of the Week

"So that is Greg Abbott's position, there is no right of self-defense in Texas."

– Fox News conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson in his (successful) attempt to bait Abbott into pardoning a convicted murderer (read more)