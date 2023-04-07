News

Need an Abortion? We’ve Got Good News ...

Abortion funds are back in operation

By Maggie Q. Thompson, Fri., April 7, 2023


Abortion rights advocates hold a press conference Sept. 27 in front of the federal courthouse in Austin before the start of a preliminary injunction hearing on how abortion funds can assist patients leaving the state for abortion care. (Photo by Jana Birchum)

March was a (relatively) good month for Texans trying to access abortion care. First, on March 23, Whole Woman's Health announced the opening of its closest clinic to Texas, a full-service facility in Albuquerque that also marked the relaunch of Whole Woman's Health of New Mexico. Then the powerhouse Texas abortion fund Lilith Fund resumed the work it originated to do: helping people pay for abortions (now, post-Roe, these are all taking place in states where this care is still legal).

All abortion funds had been on pause for months as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and other officials threatened the nonprofits with prosecution if they continued to cover abortion-related expenses for care sought in other states. Whether or not Paxton actually has power to enforce any such punishments, Lilith Fund and other abortion funds sued over his statements' chilling effect on constitutional rights to free speech and interstate travel. Federal Judge Robert ruled in the nonprofits' favor in February, granting a preliminary injunction that blocks Paxton and local prosecutors from prosecuting anyone for helping people obtain abortions in other states until the completion of the court case.

Following Pitman's decision, Lilith Fund spent weeks with their attorneys figuring out exactly what that ruling meant for their operations, and then retraining volunteers and generally pivoting their operations. Now they're up and running, offering $1,000 to Texans who contact them in need of an abortion and $500 to Texans seeking non-abortion reproductive health care, including STD testing, contraception, sonograms to determine how far along they are in a pregnancy, and more. They're funding everyone who requests assistance for now, and haven't put a cap on the number of people they can serve.

The effects of bottlenecking in clinics may arise, though. "Clinics in other states are facing huge capacity challenges," interim Executive Director Neesha Davé told the Chronicle. "I'm sure if you're a Texan calling one of these clinics you're going to face a huge wait time."

The new WWH location is not overwhelmed at the moment. There, fully bilingual staff provide medication abortion up to 11 weeks of gestational age, and first- and-second trimester in-clinic abortion procedures up to 18 weeks. They plan to expand up to 24 weeks for procedures in the near future.

WWH's CEO and founder Amy Hagstrom-Miller told the Chronicle in December that she expected a New Mexico-Texas border clinic would serve roughly 4,000 people a year – "not as busy as all four of our Texas clinics were combined, but maybe as busy as one of our clinics in Texas was," she said at the time. Whole Woman's Health VP Andrea Ferrigno told the Chronicle Wednesday that they don't have a good idea of what demand will ultimately be for the clinic's services, but that they expect it to ramp up in the coming weeks. For now, the new clinic doesn't have a waitlist, so you can call and get an appointment within a week. As to whether WWH is still planning for a New Mexico clinic right near the border with Texas, Ferrigno said "we are currently focused on our Albuquerque clinic and welcoming everyone who needs abortions."

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Maggie Q. Thompson
County Attorney Looks to Keep Young People Out of the Prison System
County Attorney Looks to Keep Young People Out of the Prison System
New diversion program attempts to get to the root causes of violence

April 7, 2023

What Texas Artists Had to Say on the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet
What Texas Artists Had to Say on the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet
Jackie Venson, Midland, and more talk country music's Austin migration

April 7, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

abortion, Ken Paxton, Lilith Fund, Whole Woman's Health

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Roe
Zach Theatre
Steve Hackman's Brahms x Radiohead at Moody Amphitheater
San Antonio Spurs I-35 Series at Moody Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  