Headlines / Quote of the Week

And the Backslide Will Bring You Down: This week the Texas Senate passed bills to ban gender affirming medical treatments for transgender minors, criminalize drag and other "sexual" performances in the presence of children, and block libraries that host drag from receiving public funding. Yes, it's that bad.

The Whole Thing's Phony: For the first time in American history, a former president, Donald Trump, has been indicted and arraigned on domestic criminal charges. Trump was processed Tuesday in a New York criminal court for the charges, related to paying porn star Stormy Daniels hush money and falsifying documents. He continues to spread conspiracy theories about the case.

All Ur Life U Never Seen a Car Driven By Itself: In lighter news, Waymo, formerly known as the Google self-driving car project, will begin testing its fifth-generation driver across Central and East Austin soon. Eight years after Waymo debuted its Firefly prototype vehicle in the residential Mueller neighborhood, they're back in Austin with the fully autonomous Jaguar I-Pace.

Tweet Some Lies, Tweet Unsavory Little Lies: Austin police issued a statement saying rumors of a serial killer on the loose after two corpses were found in Lady Bird Lake near the Rainey Street entertainment district are unfounded – there's no evidence of foul play. Still, the cases are under active investigation.

GMs, They Will Come and They Will Go: After nearly 40 years working for Austin Energy, General Manager Jackie Sargent announced her retirement effective immediately last week. Sargent became the first female general manager of Austin Energy in 2016, and she will be replaced in the interim by deputy general manager and Chief Operating Officer Stuart Reilly.

Just an Invitation Would've Been Just Fine: The Office of the City Auditor released a report last week finding a complicated application process results in lifeguard shortages, as many lifeguard applications were wrongly rejected due to system errors.

Rock On, Pollen Woman: A Texas bill would make it illegal to label honey produced by bees from outside the Lone Star State as "Texas honey." Some beekeepers argue the punishment (up to 180 days in jail) goes too far and details of inspection are unclear.

Stop Draggin' Our Profs Around: The Texas Senate advanced a bill in committee last week that would eliminate tenure for professors at public universities in Texas, KUT reported. Introduced by Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, Senate Bill 18 would supposedly curtail "rogue" profs who teach topics related to queerness and race. Professors say this would lead to an exodus of academics from Texas, and a "brain drain" of talent.

Quote of the Week

"As it turns out, everyone who has looked at this case ... says there is no crime ..."

– Donald Trump in a speech literally full of lies after his first appearance in court over hush money charges