Headlines / Quote of the Week

Hard to Kill? Maybe Not: A United Nations panel of experts released a report Monday stressing the urgent need to cut fossil fuel use, citing "a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all." The report estimates Earth is likely to cross a critical threshold within 10 years unless significant and swift action is taken.

Ocean's 11 Years in Prison: The Texas Senate passed a bill last week that would allow prosecutors to pursue murder charges against people who make, sell, and deliver fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Not the fentanyl test strip news we hoped for. See more on Texas Legislature developments on p.12.

Total Roll Call: New forecast modeling by the city estimates nearly 4,600 people are currently experiencing homelessness – a count far greater than previously estimated, reports the Austin Monitor. Recent years saw counts closer to 2,500-3,000.

Die Hard, Branches: Austin Resource Recovery has begun its second pass to collect winter storm debris. No need to call 311, just make sure your pile is properly deposited at the curb.

Not So Fast, Definitely Less Furious: Austin police trumpeted over 30 arrest warrants issued and nearly a dozen suspects taken into custody for last month's highly publicized street takeovers around town.

Menace II Texas: Former President Trump will kick off his 2024 presidential campaign on Saturday, March 25, with a rally in Waco, no stranger to cult leaders accused of sexual assault. Trump asserts Texas is "Trump Country," but a February poll by the Texas Politics Project at UT found only 56% of Republicans said he should be running.

Mission: Very Possible: Austin Public Health is offering free gift cards to residents receiving any dose (first, second, or booster) of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Savers of the Lost Farms: Willie Nelson has funded a new endowment at the University of Texas' LBJ School for Public Affairs to fund research and student fellowships focused on sustainable agriculture and other ways to uplift rural communities.

Good Fellas Don't Need Jail Time: The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to begin planning a mental health and substance abuse diversion center to keep people out of jail.

The Game: Longhorn Men's Basketball – led by acting head coach Rodney Terry since Chris Beard's firing in January – has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The No. 2 seed Longhorns next face No. 3 seed Xavier on Friday, March 24.

Quote of the Week

"At a time when we have child poverty at an all-time high, we have access to health care at an all-time low ... we are out here debating trans issues that these legislatures have no idea about."

– Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness on the steps of the Texas Capitol, joining protesters against anti-trans legislation (see more on p.12)