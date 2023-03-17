Yes, You Should Move to Austin

If you're a burnt-out Hollywood screenwriter who wants to make movies more than deals, move here. If you're the kind of person who brings a speaker and a joint when you paddleboard and passes both to total strangers, move here. If you like golfing but you can't stand dress codes, move here. If you want your kids to speak Spanish at home and at school, move here. If you want to play music five nights a week and live in a house full of other people who do too, move here, and I'll invite you to park on my lawn if you can't find a spot on the street. If you're the kind of person who's growing shrooms in your basement but doesn't mess around with pills and powders, move here. If your evangelical parents kicked you out at the age of 15 because you liked boys instead of girls, and if you've spent years looking for a family and haven't found them yet, please, move here.

Just do it. Stuff your car to the max. Don't sweat it if you've got shit poking out the windows and flapping in the wind. And then when you get here, bringing all of your vibrance and hope for a better life with you – don't forget to show up at City Council meetings. Don't forget to register to vote. Don't forget to pick up the Chronicle every week and read the news section. Yes, move here. And then help us figure out how to keep Austin working for you and for all the dreamers who made this city the place that welcomes you now, and for all the dreamers who haven't made it here yet.

In this issue, we're looking at the latest news on several of the most pressing issues in Austin. I encourage you: Look at the bylines. These writers are gonna be watching out for you when you get here.