News

Weathering Austin’s Next “Unprecedented” Winter Storm

Why we can’t just bury the power lines or trim back all the trees

By Lina Fisher, Fri., March 17, 2023


Thousands lost power after a major ice storm in Austin Jan. 31-Feb. 2, primarily due to downed trees on power lines (Photo by John Anderson)

Though the weather this week has been South By-perfect, with agreeable highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s, just a mere month ago we were under a sharp rain of falling icy tree limbs, resulting in weeklong power outages for the second time in two years. One of the calls to action coming out of Winter Storm Mara – overshadowed by City Manager Spencer Cronk's storm-related sacking – was to scrutinize the vegetation management practices of the ratepayer-­owned city utility, Austin Energy. Why did so much of Aus­tin's beautiful canopy catastrophically collide with power lines?

As is often the case in Austin, it has something to do with homeowner-led efforts to keep Austin beautiful. Elton Rich­ards, AE's vice president of field operations, traces veg management issues back to 2006, when Hyde Park residents successfully petitioned Council to reduce customer tree trimming to a 4-foot trim for slow-growing trees and 8 feet for fast-growing trees. A June 2006 Hyde Park Pecan Press issue refers to a tree-trimming "moratorium" secured by the neighborhood and advertises a free TreeFolks planting "to replace the one that was 'trimmed' by Austin Energy." Neighbors worried that improperly trained outside contractors butchered the trees, a concern Richards says has since been assuaged: "All the guys that work for me could get a job at the National Forest Service tomorrow." They also pressed Council to consider burying power lines. (Buried lines saved Dallas, hit about as hard by the recent winter storm, from the kind of power outages that Austinites endured.)

In 2019, AE General Manager Jackie Sargent reestablished the prior standard of a 10-foot trim for slow-growing trees and 15 feet for fast-growing. But more than a decade of minimal trimming practices left AE crews scrambling to catch up to new standards – of the 304 circuits citywide that require trimming, they've completed 62 circuits (149 miles) so far. They plan to finish another 250 miles in 2023 and the whole city by 2026. To mitigate homeowner complaints, six months before the trimming, arborists tour the neighborhood to assess trees and leave door hangers to notify residents. About 40% of residents call to ask questions, Richards says, and 10%-20% request an arborist-led walk-through.

During the flurry of press conferences this February, Rich­ards made clear that the damage Austin trees sustained last month was pretty much inevitable – a half-inch of ice on a branch can weigh 500 pounds. "That wasn't a vegetation management issue." As the climate becomes more unpredictable, trees and power lines will encounter more ice. So if we can't help the trees, can we help the lines?

Post-storm, Council directed a third party to conduct a feasi­bility study for burying all overhead distribution lines. Sounds simple, but Richards says in a flood-prone city like Austin the process would be logistically ill-advised and "extremely cost prohibitive." One mile of line would cost over $1 million, and distribution lines stretch about 2,400 miles. Without a bond, such improvements aren't in the cards.

If we can't bury the power lines, how can we improve climate resilience and avoid massive power outages every winter? Richards says, "I could take all the trees 40 feet away from all the power lines and take them down; then you don't have to worry about a tree ever coming onto a power line. But is that worth giving up the tree? I don't think it is. We get to the standard and reliability will improve, but it will not stop an act of God. There's nothing we can do about that."

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Lina Fisher
SXSW Film Review: <i>Last Stop Larrimah</i>
Film Review: Last Stop Larrimah
True crime whodunnit exposes murder in and of an Australian town

March 12, 2023

SXSW Film Review: <i>Bottoms</i>
Film Review: Bottoms
Seligman and Sennot re-team for a wicked lesbian John Hughes riff

March 12, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Energy, Winter storm Mara, Uri, Elton Richards

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Women's History Panel: NASA's Webb Space Telescope
Bullock Texas State History Museum
Corridos Super Mas Fuerte at Ivester Contemporary
Mixtape Mashup benefiting the SIMS Foundation w/ Deezie Brown (2:30), Cha'keeta B (1:45), Porcelain (12:45), My Education (11:45am) at BLK Vinyl
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  