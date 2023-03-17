Headlines / Quote of the Week

The Wolf of Congress Ave.

The Texas Senate passed a bill Tuesday (on a 19-12 vote) that would raise the penalty for voting illegally from a misdemeanor to a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has made a priority. Next, the House votes.

Not Interstellar, Actually Less Than Stellar

Austin's downsizing vision for an urban rail system by 2030 has a new challenge: Companion Texas House and Senate bills would force the Austin Transit Partnership to hold a citywide election before borrowing money to pay for Project Connect's upfront building costs.

Policed State of Jones

After a three-year pandemic hiatus, the Austin Police Department's Community Police Academy is coming back. Council voted to have the city work on restarting the academy, which proponents say helps build community-police relationships. Council Member Ryan Alter successfully proposed an amendment to ensure it isn't used for lobbying or organizing.

How to Lose an Elected Body in 10 Days

Who needs a democratically elected body to run a public school district, amirite? Not Houston ISD, says the Texas Education Agency. After a years-long battle over the state takeover (sparked by F-rated schools), the agency confirmed Wednesday that it's appointing a board.

Ghosts of Husbands Past

While we're mentally visiting Houston, a man is suing three Houston women who he claims assisted his now-ex-wife in aborting last year. The first case of its kind in Texas was filed by Jonathan Mitchell, the attorney behind the state's six-week abortion ban, and state Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park.

The Paperboy (Needs a New Job)

Canadian, Texas, in the Panhandle joined the many small towns across America becoming news deserts after losing its newspaper of 130 years this month. You may recognize The Canadian Record, owned by Laurie Ezzell Brown's family since 1948, if you tuned in to Texas Monthly's true-crime podcast Tom Brown's Body.

Killer Lloyd

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett and Foundation Communities celebrated Tuesday the $3.5 million in federal funds for the nonprofit's programs serving low- and middle-income families.

The Funeral Planner

Austin's archnemesis blue-green algae is back at Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin. The city's Watershed Protection Department is warning dog owners about the toxic algae that can kill pets.

A Little Less Dazed and Confused

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is streamlining its security system with new and updated tech, more security lanes, and more TSA agents. By fall 2023, you won't have to remove your laptop or liquids from your bag.

Quote of the Week

"I know either way he will use it against me … I know he will try to act like he has some right to the decision."

– A pregnant Houston woman discussing an abortion in a group chat with friends, as revealed in a lawsuit filed this week by her now-ex-husband. He is suing those friends, alleging that self-managed abortion qualifies as murder.