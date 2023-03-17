News

Given 911 Call Taker Shortages, When Should You Call 911?

A helpful flowchart to let you know when you're out of line

By Maggie Q. Thompson, Fri., March 17, 2023

Austin's 911 dispatch center has been severely understaffed for months, with about half of call taker positions being vacant.

On New Year's Eve, 200 callers were on hold for an average of 25 minutes. When people doing donuts blocked off an intersection last month, dispatch got nearly 400 calls in an hour and placed callers on hold for up to 27 minutes.

We can't afford to clog our 911 lines, so when should you call 911?


Flowchart by Maggie Q. Thompson

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Maggie Q. Thompson
What Happens When Austin’s Daily Paper Dies
What Happens When Austin’s Daily Paper Dies
Since 2018, the corporation that owns the Statesman lost half its staff

March 10, 2023

Billionaire Wants His Own Town, Go Figure
Billionaire Wants His Own Town, Go Figure
Musk Town headed for Bastrop isn't "paradise" Elon proposed, either

March 9, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

911, Austin Police Department, city of Austin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Corridos Super Mas Fuerte
Ivester Contemporary
Mixtape Mashup benefiting the SIMS Foundation w/ Deezie Brown (2:30), Cha'keeta B (1:45), Porcelain (12:45), My Education (11:45am) at BLK Vinyl
Women's History Panel: NASA's Webb Space Telescope at Bullock Texas State History Museum
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  